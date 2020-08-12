Four local organizations, including the Killeen Branch NAACP, will be at several locations in Killeen on Saturday to help get residents registered to vote.
The Killeen Branch NAACP will be at the Killeen Food Park, 3101 S. Fort Hood St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Killeen NAACP President TaNeika Driver-Moultrie.
“As always, the NAACP encourages all to exercise their right to vote,” Driver-Moultrie said via email.
Other organizations supporting the voter registration on Saturday are Realty Executives of Killeen, The Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of Killeen and The Divine 9, according to a flyer Driver-Moultrie sent.
The time for registering at the other locations is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the flyer said.
KISS 103.1 FM will broadcast live from Realty Executives of Killeen, 2710 S. Fort Hood St.
Other voter registration locations are:
- Kairos Hair Design — 1801 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 6, Killeen
- Mo’s Fish & Wings — 2711 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Killeen
- Blades Barbershop — 3810 Trimmier Road, Killeen
- VFW Post 9191 — 3307 Zephyr Road, Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.