The city of Killeen held a Town Hall meeting Thursday on the proposed 2024 municipal budget, with topics ranging from dangerous sidewalks to forensic audits to involving the public in government.
Council members Riakos Adams, Michael Boyd, and Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb, as well as Mayor Debbie Nash-King, were all present at the meeting.
Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez arrived about 45 minutes into the meeting.
Under the structure of the town hall, people could get up and ask questions about the budget one at a time at the beginning of the meeting and then the mayor, city staff and council members would respond to their questions at the end.
A short presentation was shown to the more than 25 people who showed up for the town hall, outlining some of the features of the proposed budget.
Michael Austin, owner of the Brick and Barrel event venue and Christell’s Flowers, said there were sidewalks near his businesses that weren’t finished and several people fell “pretty hard” there, including some elderly. He asked if fixing the sidewalks could be “somehow squeezed into the budget.”
“They’re completely out of compliance. People who are already struggling are put at a greater risk,” Austin said. “So, if we could do something about that ...”
City Manager Kent Cagle responded that the city did have money allocated for sidewalk repair in the 2024 proposed budget.
“We also have lots of (Americans with Disabilities Act) issues that we have to address — I see some of the directors out there shaking their heads — and I think this particular issue we should be able to take care of this in this budget,” he said.
Adams chimed in that they have to have money set aside in the budget for the ADA or otherwise they would be in trouble with the federal government.
Austin also complimented the city’s efforts to revitalize downtown Killeen.
“It’s very slow, but I greatly appreciate it,” he said. “It’s nice to come to work finally and want to be at work. When I look out my window, I see improved buildings and some improved sidewalks. This is great. It motivates me to want to invest more of my money in this downtown area and in our city.”
Another question involved the increase in travel expenses for council members.
Nash-King responded the traveling she does is for the benefit of service members and their families.
“I can account for my travels, why it increases, and I don’t know about other council members, but one thing I can say — they’re going to conferences and bringing that information back to the council and sharing it on this dais,” she said.
Resident Don Baker said money in the proposed 2024 budget shouldn’t be used to defend the city’s lawsuit against Bell County, which came about after voters approved an ordinance decriminalizing the possession of marijuana under 4 ounces.
“Stop that,” he said. “And maybe use the money for something a little more useful.”
Cagle said no additional money was in the 2024 budget for the lawsuit.
“ I think the issue we’re fighting right now — we didn’t file this lawsuit and for some reason we’re the ones taking the blame for this,” Cagle said. “But we don’t believe the county has standing to do this.”
The council has approved up to $100,000 for legal fees connected to the lawsuit, through the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept. 30.
Gonzalez said the city has the “duty” and “obligation” to defend itself from the lawsuit.
Carlos Herrera, a combat veteran and government student, asked questions about veterans' discounts and military appreciation days. He also asked if there was something that he could do as a government student to get involved with in the city.
Nash-King responded that the city is “extremely engaged with Fort Cavazos, the soldiers and the families.”
She also said she was willing to set up an appointment with Cagle or one of the council members to help him “understand how the municipality works.”
Resident Michael Fornino asked that more resources be dedicated to equipping police officers as well as recruitment.
He also asked for a forensic audit of the city, a request he has repeatedly made in citizen comment periods of previous council meetings.
“There’s a lot of money that’s changing hands,” he said.
“The only word I can think of is ‘nonsensical’ to have a forensic audit for the entire city,” Cagle said during the answer portion of the town hall.
City Auditor Matthew Grady said forensic audits are only used in the event of suspicion of fraud.
“It would be like CSI. You wouldn’t send out a CSI unit to a campus, to an apartment complex where there hadn’t been a crime, looking for DNA,” he said.
