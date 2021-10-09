HARKER HEIGHTS — Area residents of the greater Harker Heights area gathered at the Harker Heights Community Park on Saturday for the yearly Out of the Darkness Greater Fort Hood Walk to memorialize their loved ones who were lost to suicide.
The event was headed by Angela Kachura and Ellie Hernandez, two mothers who have suffered personal losses due to suicide.
This was Kachura’s third walk event and Hernandez’s first time actually participating in the walk, since last year’s event was a drive instead, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Suicide awareness isn’t just a month, a week, or a day. It’s 365 days, 24 hours, and seven days a week. It doesn’t discriminate the rich or the poor or ethnicity” said Kachura, who lost her son Robert in 2016.
To Hernandez and Kachura, the walk does much more than help spread awareness; it also provides a space for families and friends to not only remember their loved ones but to be surrounded by others who understand the pain they have gone through.
Saturday’s event was visited by organizations such as Stars and Stripes, Vet Center, International Fellowship of Chaplains, and Carus Dental.
Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King also paid a visit to the event to deliver a proclamation by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, declaring that October 9, 2021, is Out of the Darkness Walk Day.
Nash-King told the Herald she believes suicide prevention should be talked about at the elementary school level so that children can know when and how to reach out if they are facing problems.
“Asking someone if they are suicidal is always hard, but it is the first and most important step in prevention” said Herandez, who walks to remember her brother Francisco.
“While mental health and suicide are hard topics to talk about, we as a community must face these topics in order to spread awareness and helps others who are struggling,” she said.
Anyone who would like to help out can donate to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=7897).
Residents are also invited to use personal social media to help spread awareness.
