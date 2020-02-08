Around 35 residents showed up at Lions Club Park in Killeen on Saturday to take a walk with a doctor and learn about heart health.
The second Walk With a Doc event of 2020 was a partnership between AdventHealth and Baylor Scott & White. The event is hosted every month on the second Saturday of the month. AdventHealth also hosts its own event on the first Sunday of every month.
The focus of the event was how to maintain heart health and avoid heart attacks and heart disease.
Dr. Rikin Patel is a general cardiologist with AdventHealth and Baylor Scott & White hospitals, and he spoke to the crowd about heart health, including exercise and a healthy diet.
“I think it’s a great opportunity to kind of spread the word of how to prevent heart attacks and heart disease, and so really that’s gonna be kind of the big focus, talking about exercise, diet and basically the big things that are going to help people stay away from cardiologists,” Patel said.
Erin Riley, public relations and marketing manager at AdventHealth, helped organized the event Saturday.
“The purpose is to help our physicians get out of the office,” Riley said. “People sometimes are intimidated when they go to the doctors office; they kinda go get the major things checked but don’t always have those open conversations that can lead to some better health choices.”
“This is an attempt by us and our physicians to be members of the community, to get out and in an informal setting talk about health and how to lead those well-rounded lives,” Riley said.
Stephen Ash is a Killeen resident who was participating in the Walk With a Doc event for the first time.
“I can learn more about my health to get my cholesterol down so I can live longer for my wife,” Ash said about the event.
Last year, the new hospitals were hosting separate doctor-walk events, but decided to combine efforts this year.
“While the two walks did start out as separate events, AdventHealth and Baylor Scott and White decided to join forces in 2020,” Riley said in an email. “The combination is just an extension of our already established relationship with Baylor Scott and White and is allowing us to further extend the opportunity for our community members to get out and get active. AdventHealth will continue to host its walk on the first Sunday of every month so that those who cannot attend on Saturdays have an alternative opportunity to participate.”
