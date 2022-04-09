HARKER HEIGHTS — Music pumped through speakers and area residents laughed and danced and turned the sidewalk at Carl Levin Park into a mural of sorts, decorating it with all kinds of sidewalk chalk drawings.
Along with being able to participate in art, residents also had the opportunity to purchase artwork from a variety of different vendors, including paintings, drawings and even pottery.
Though they had only been there for about 10 minutes, Harker Heights resident Omar Esson and his three children seemed to have taken a liking to the event.
“They all like painting and drawing, so this is something that just kind of appeals to them,” Esson said. “Just seeing different artwork, I think it piques their interest.”
Also enjoying their time were Christina Harden and three of her four children, who could be seen for a large amount of time spinning hula hoops around their waists.
“It’s great. We’ve helped make (an) art piece, we’ve blown bubbles, we’ve been checking the progress on the mural that she’s currently painting, we checked out all the vendors and then we stayed for the music,” Harden said.
Harden referred to the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation mural being painted by Georgetown artist Ali Simmel, and the music being performed by American Dreamer, an indie-folk band from Austin. Saxophonist Ryan Youmans was also scheduled to perform at the event.
Those interested in Simmel's work can visit her page at https://alisimmel.art/.
More information on the musical performers can be found at http://www.americandreamermusic.com/ and https://www.ryanyoumans.com/.
