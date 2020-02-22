Braving chilly temperatures Saturday morning, area residents came out to support the annual Killeen Activity Run group’s Freezer Burn event on Saturday morning at Lions Club Park in Killeen.
“I am excited about this year’s turnout,” said Makehava Perry, an Army first sergeant and one of the event organizers. Participants “from babies to the elderly ... came out to participate in the freezer burn run.”
This run and exercise event was divided into two sections — walkers and runners. Walkers were able to participate in the workout activities along the prescribed route.
“Today’s event was motivated. I’m glad that I was able to come out with my kids and work out,” said Harker Heights resident Lynn Frausto. “Makehava was able to modify the workout to
my fitness level. I just wished they had it more often.”
The Killeen Activity Run group events are free to the community. The group’s goal is to teach people how to live healthy lives.
Runners in the event ran over 1.2 miles, and they each did more than a dozen exercises overall. Exercises included mountain climbers, reverse lunge, and stationary lunge with a demonstration from fitness experts and event organizers, Brittany Campbell and Tiffany Clark.
More than 25 residents and more than 10 volunteers from the Texas A&M University-Central Texas ROTC department that came out to support the second Killeen Activity Group activity this year, and the next run promises to be even bigger and better, according to organizers.
“We want this event to be free and open to all ages. We have people here with their kids, people in ROTC, nurses, kids,” said Campbell. “One of our goals is to share our love of fitness with the community.”
The group organizers are looking to do a run every season, however, they want residents to know that getting fit is not a seasonal activity; instead, it’s something that can and should be done throughout the year.
This year the organizers had a raffle, and participants were able to win prizes and continue in their pursuit of reaching their individual fitness goal.
“This is the second run that I’ve participated with the Killeen Activity Run group, and it was a blast,” said Amber Witt. “I love fitness and implore more people to come out and participate in this wonderful event.”
