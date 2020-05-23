As Memorial Day weekend kicked off Saturday, many parks and businesses are open again for the first time in several weeks.
Residents are out and about more than they had been over the last two months and many are enjoying a sense of normalcy.
Around 20 to 30 residents were out at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights on Saturday, and two friends were even enjoying a picnic.
Glenda Durdin, 65, and Ed Lott, 69, were happy to be out enjoying the weather and some Raisin’ Cane’s chicken on a blanket laid out on the ground at the park.
“It’s great. We like it,” Durdin said. “Just being able to get out and feel like you’re okay, I think is great.”
Both Durdin and Lott said that over the last couple of months they have not been able to get out because of the coronavirus. Durdin said she had some underlying health issues so she was being cautious about going out.
“It was hard staying in, I’m not a person that wants to stay in all the time, but I mean, it’s good to be getting out it’s something that’s doable.”
Lott said it is fine for people to be getting out so long as everyone uses some common sense.
“Common sense goes a long way,” Durdin said.
Durdin said she is going to be working on a home project and staying around the house for the rest of the weekend because she doesn’t want to be out in all the traffic associated with Memorial Day.
Brett Harden was at the Bowlerama in Killeen for the second time since it was able to reopen on Friday.
“It’s good, I’ve been waiting for a while; it’s good,” Harden said.
He said that he bowls every weekend that he can, so this is part of his Memorial Day.
While the bowling centers were closed, Harden said it was tough not being able to bowl.
“I was hurtin’. I wanted to bowl, I really wanted to bowl,” Harden said. “I’m a disabled vet, so this is about the only one thing I can do so I look forward to getting to bowl.”
Still, others preferred outdoor activities to start off their holiday weekend.
Several area residents were out walking around the park near the Killeen Community Center on W.S. Young Drive on Saturday.
