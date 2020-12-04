The Killeen City Council is considering a new multifamily development project in north Killeen and the formation of a public facility corporation for the development. A public forum regarding the issue will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive.
The proposed project would be located on a 25.77-acre vacant tract of land at the southwest corner of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and WS Young Drive. The parcel has access to both thoroughfares, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
The NRP Group, the seventh largest multifamily developer in the country, states the gates apartment complex will have approximately 368 units with one to three bedrooms. The $51 million complex will have high-quality construction, finishes and amenities that include a clubhouse, pool, fitness room, dog park and common areas, according to the news release.
City officials say the project proposal requires creating a public facility corporation, or PFC, which under state law provides for certain exemptions from taxation. To qualify for these exemptions, at least 50% of the units in the multifamily development must be reserved and priced for occupancy by tenants earning less than 80% of the area median income, according to the release.
City staff and the developer will attend the forum to describe the project and associated actions. The public is invited to attend the presentation and will have an opportunity to ask questions.
Information about the project is attached to the Dec. 10 online meeting agenda available at https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
City Council will consider an amendment to the Future Land Use Map and a zoning change for the property at its Tuesday meeting at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College Street. Documentation is attached to the Dec. 8 online meeting agenda available at the above link.
Oh and how about this big one
PFC projects discriminate against tenants with vouchers. Very few properties with a Section 303.042(f) exemption accept tenants with rental vouchers from their local housing authority. For example, none of the PFC-sponsored properties in San Antonio with a Section 303.042(f) exemption accept tenants with vouchers. In contrast, other major affordable housing subsidy programs—such as the Low Income Housing Tax Credit program—prohibit apartment complexes from discriminating against voucher holders. The failure to accept voucher holders is troubling, especially given that housing authorities are sponsoring most of these projects. Housing authorities’ largest group of clients are voucher holders, who are predominantly African-American and Hispanic. Many of these renters face enormous challenges securing a unit with their vouchers, especially in high opportunity neighborhoods with access to strong schools, transit, and jobs.
exemption for private apartment developers available under Section 303.042(f) of the Texas Local Government Code. While the amendment received little notice when it was adopted, the use of this exemption is rapidly growing and delivering property tax breaks to apartment developers of close to $1 million a year per property on average—or an average of $7,400 a year per income-restricted unit. New construction projects are also eligible for a 100% sales tax exemption on construction materials, resulting in an additional, one-time exemption of $1.3 million on average per new apartment development. The costs of the tax breaks are large, and, on scrutiny, the public benefits are comparatively few.
To receive the exemption, a private apartment developer transfers land to a public facility corporation (PFC) set up by a local government entity—such as a public housing authority, county, or city—which then leases the land and any buildings on the land (including those built in the future) back to a limited partnership controlled by the developer. The local government entity gets paid to participate in the venture.
Other local government entities—such as school districts—have no say over these property tax breaks to for-profit apartment developers, even though the tax breaks directly impact these other entities’ property tax base and bottom line. In contrast, the state’s other property tax break programs supporting economic development by forprofit entities provide taxing units with the option to participate in the tax break. The ability of public housing authorities to approve exempt projects under Section 303.042(f) is particularly troubling since the housing authorities are not impacted by any of the lost property tax revenue and their boards consist entirely of unelected officials who lack any political accountability to taxpayers.
Section 303.042(f) also lacks the protections provided in the state’s property tax exemption statutes for nonprofit-owned affordable housing developments—such as reporting requirements, rent restrictions, and other protections meant to ensure transparency, accountability, and delivery of strong public benefits. The Section 303.042(f) exemption comes with no restrictions other than a requirement that at least 50% of the units in projects sponsored by public housing authorities’ public facility corporations be reserved for occupancy by households earning less than 80% of the area median family income.
All my infomation comes from the 2020 ecdc Exc. Report.
If you truley think selling out the good citizens of Killeen, Tx to make a name for yourself, you are corrupted in the way you think.
If you think home owners that pay property taxes are going to jump on board and sell thier homes to move into this, well your NUTZ
Let me once again stree this point:
Anyone wishing to see the report here is a link to the pdf. https://law.utexas.edu/wp-content/uploads/sites/11/2020/09/2020-ECDC-PFC-Report-Executive_Summary.pdf
I will be at that meeting once again with heels on, and this time with all these facts in my hands.
The north side needs a lot of stuff, and any council member that votes for this, is voteing to sell out the north side.
Mrs. Teel was correct and no matter how badly Brown and other council members parrot her and try to silance her, she still stands up and fights corruption and the citzens right for freedom of over taxation.
Lets not forget these as well:
The Section 303.042(f) exemption fails to serve the state’s affordable housing needs. A core public policy rationale for the Section 303.042(f) exemption is that it generates affordable housing. But because Section 303.042(f)’s income restrictions do not require adjustments in household size, the income restrictions utilized at the exempt properties end up largely targeting middle-income renters making 100-115% of the area median income (AMI)—a group of renters adequately served by the market. Figure 22 shows the actual income targeting of PFC projects approved to date once household size is taken into account (which is the standard in affordable housing programs). Only 2% of the units in Section 303.042(f) exempt properties are restricted to serving renters making less than 60% AMI—renters whose housing needs are largely not served by the market. Close to half of renters making up to 60% AMI in the state’s five largest metro areas pay more than half their income on rent, meaning they are severely cost burdened under federal guidelines.
• Texas’ middle-income renters do not need deeply subsidized rental housing. For-profit apartment developers tout the Section 303.032(f) exemption as a tool to promote middle-income rental housing (controversially termed “workforce housing”). However, the subsidy provided through the exemption is very large—an average of $7,400 a unit a year, or $148,000 per unit over 20 years—which is on par with the rental subsidy for tenants with Housing Choice vouchers, whose average income is below the poverty line. But, unlike renters living in poverty, the middle-income renters served by properties with a Section 303.042(f) exemption do not need deep subsidies for their housing. Texas actually has a surplus of units that are available and affordable to households making up to 80% and 100% of the Area Median Income. Even in the state’s most populated counties, there is a surplus of units for middle-income renters, and only a very small fraction of these renters are extremely cost burdened.
Section 303.042(f) also lacks the protections provided in the state’s property tax exemption statutes for nonprofit-owned affordable housing developments—such as reporting requirements, rent restrictions, and other protections meant to ensure transparency, accountability, and delivery of strong public benefits. The Section 303.042(f) exemption comes with no restrictions other than a requirement that at least 50% of the units in projects sponsored by public housing authorities’ public facility corporations be reserved for occupancy by households earning less than 80% of the area median family income.
The Section 303.042(f) exemption’s marginal financial returns to PFCs are outstripped by the property tax losses. In exchange for entering into a leasehold interest structure with a private apartment developer, public facility corporations receive some form of revenue from the project. However, in the projects approved to date, the amount of revenue flowing to PFCs from these deals pales in comparison to the value of the property tax exemption. See, for example, Figure 31. If recent trends continue, the Section 303.042(f) exemption could remove more than $12 billion in property values off the tax rolls by 2026, resulting in a loss of approximately $326 million a year in revenue to local taxing districts and the state public education budget. See Figure 12 in the report. Despite the mismatch in financial returns and tax revenue losses, public housing authorities—which are struggling financially to maintain their properties—have a perverse incentive to approve these exempt projects since they are not impacted by the loss of property tax revenue.
