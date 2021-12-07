The city of Killeen is asking residents for feedback and suggestions on the future of the city through a series of workshops scheduled next week.
“This is all a part of the city’s Comprehensive Plan to outline a vision for the city, which kicked off in March 2021 with a collection of surveys, interactive maps, ‘walkshops’ and public forums that have engaged the public throughout this year,” Killeen Executive Communications Director Janell Ford said in a news release Tuesday.
The workshops will take place Dec. 13 to 15 at the Killeen Utility Collection Conference Room, 210 W. Ave. C in Killeen.
“The community is asked to come see the results of the surveys and focus groups from this year regarding building healthy and equitable neighborhoods, creating a more vibrant and resilient economy, identifying areas where reinvestment or new development is needed and determining what growth can be supported and afforded,” Ford said.
Many residents provided feedback on street repairs and infrastructure, downtown plans, neighborhood redevelopment and small business investments and the city’s consultants, Verdunity, the company hired to put together Killeen’s new comprehensive plan, will be on hand next week to discuss results of the feedback and a way ahead, city officials said.
“Community engagement is needed at every stage of the planning process and from every resident and stakeholder,” Ford said. “We ask citizens to please join us and tell us what they want our city to look like and be, as the community’s ideas are what will shape our city’s future.”
Previous workshops and discussions can be found at KilleenTexas.gov/OurKilleen.
The following are the dates and times of workshops that are open to the public to discuss establishing community-wide values and priorities, as well as a framework to align future decisions for land use, transportation networks, public facilities and other projects:
- Monday, Dec. 13: 4 - 6 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 14: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 15: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Wednesday, Dec. 15: 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. (Formal Public Presentation on results)
