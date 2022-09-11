Redeveloping downtown Killeen must happen through the city’s comprehensive plan, and residents and others should be involved in that process, Katlin Kizito said.
“My experience has taught me that cities succeed when the community is actively involved in crafting the vision for the future. Here in Killeen, community input was a huge part of the comprehensive planning process for our future. With their input, city leadership has put forth a strong plan that we are actively working to implement, including seeking a Main Street designation.”
Kizito is Killeen’s downtown revitalization director.
The consultant behind the city’s comprehensive plan, Kevin Shepherd of Verdunity of Dallas, attributed the decline of downtown Killeen to urban sprawl and strategic shortsightedness, insisting that “it’s going to take an intentional effort made up of small, incremental steps over time” to revitalize the area because “the market is too far gone to expect outside developers to invest” here.
That’s why he encouraged city officials to hire a downtown revitalization director. Kizito started in that position on Aug. 15.
‘Full of opportunity’
“Our downtown is full of opportunity,” she said. “Reactivating the area will start with improving safety and wayfinding, increasing events and downtown programming, enhancing public spaces and streetscapes, adding residential and small-scale commercial spaces, strengthening partnerships within the community and continued activation of downtown through incubator and innovation spaces.”
Today, historic Killeen bears little resemblance to classic downtown America, lacking green space, event and music venues, bars and microbreweries, art galleries and museums and myriad of shops. Aesthetically, the area has improved, thanks to the city’s nearly $6 million investment in sidewalk construction, rehabilitated streets, lighting and decorative crosswalks.
What’s left, though, is a 70% vacancy rate in downtown properties but also the best that downtown has to offer — several restaurants that boast the cultural diversity of Killeen and some stores that remain open despite a stagnant downtown recovery effort and the lingering adverse effects of COVID-19.
‘Drive pride and traditions’
“I think the promotion of our historic downtown is important, and events are one of the ways that we can do that,” Kizito said. “Developing signature events will not only drive pride and traditions in our downtown but help our businesses to plan. I truly believe there is something special that happens when you close a road and bring all the elements of a great event downtown (food trucks, live music, and family fun) because those memories and moments our community will cherish will always be associated with downtown Killeen.”
Most recently, Kizito was Main Street director and public relations manager for Fountain Inn, South Carolina, with its population of about 11,000. Killeen has a population of more than 150,000.
She’s also worked as neighborhood services coordinator for Greer and assistant to the county administrator for Spartanburg County — both in South Carolina. In Killeen, her salary is $75,032.19.
“I have made it a priority to talk to as many business owners as possible since starting my position,” Kizito said. “Everyone I have met is passionate about their business and seeing downtown succeed. While every business has its vision and concerns, my role is to be a point person to help address those concerns and coordinate resources.”
Kizito was formally introduced at Killeen City Hall during a news conference attended by representatives from the Herald and two other media companies on Aug. 25.
‘Tremendous possibilities’
“For those looking to invest, I would say that downtown Killeen has tremendous possibilities,” she told the Herald. “The historic character and charm of the area are not something that can be recreated anywhere else. While the highways and new construction have benefits, there is simply no substitute for our historic downtown.”
About 70% of the properties downtown are vacant. Bounded on the north by east-west corridor Rancier Avenue and on the south by Veterans Memorial Boulevard, downtown Killeen includes what was the original town founded in 1882 with the arrival of the Gulf, Colorado and Santa Fe Railway.
Listed with the National Register of Historic Places, the original town was built adjacent to the tracks. And many of the buildings of that era — or parts of them — remain downtown, particularly on Gray Street and Avenue D.
“The comprehensive plan is the roadmap of moving our downtown and city forward,” Kizito said. “The plan was put together by listening to our residents, local business owners and community leaders’ dreams and concerns for our city. It is my job to continue to implement it going forward.”
Historic district
The historic district is bounded by Avenue A, Santa Fe Plaza, North 4th Street and North 8th Street. To protect the integrity of the area, the Killeen City Council two years ago created the Vacant Structure Registration Program “to compel property owners to make needed repairs to their historically significant buildings and attract new and expanding businesses to downtown Killeen.”
The ordinance requires owners of vacant structures in the Historic Overlay District to register them with the city’s Planning and Development Services Department and pay annual registration fees.
‘Fallen into disrepair’
“Unfortunately, many of Killeen’s historic buildings have become abandoned and fallen into disrepair,” according to the city’s website. “To breathe new life into the downtown area, the Killeen City Council found it necessary to adopt an ordinance that would incentivize property owners to make much-needed repairs to their buildings.”
In August 2020, when the ordinance was adopted, 38 vacant buildings were in the historic overlay district, the Herald reported in April.
Kizito is also responsible for securing the city’s Main Street designation.
“Coming from a community where I was a Main Street director, I am excited to hit the ground running as our city seeks a Main Street designation,” she said. “Main Street is a national program that has proven successful. The ‘Main Street Approach’ remains the same in every community across the country because it is an adaptable framework that will grow with our city over time.”
Texas Main Street
The Texas Main Street Program is an affiliate of the national organization — Main Street America. It provides “technical expertise, resources and support for Texas Main Street communities in accordance with the National Main Street Four Point Approach of organization, economic vitality, design and promotion.”
The application to join the program will be submitted around July 2023, Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, has said. Full designation is expected in 2024.
“The Main Street program is designed around public input, so launching the program will include surveys and stakeholder meetings and, ultimately, results in a public work plan that is created from the input that is shared,” Kizito said.
Benefits of becoming a Texas Main Street city include training and professional development for Killeen’s director of downtown revitalization and assistance to Main Street businesses to support branding and marketing. The Texas Historical Commission each year chooses up to five cities for Main Street designation. Across Texas are 90 such communities, including Temple and Waco.
Redeveloping downtown
In downtown Killen, the comprehensive plan calls for redeveloping the area by closing funding gaps “between needs and revenues” and aligning “your values, your plans, your policies (and) your projects.”
And while apathy “is a little bit of a tough word” to describe residents’ involvement in redeveloping Killeen, the consultant told council members on Aug. 22, the primary obstacle to implementing all of the comprehensive plan’s guidelines over the short term is money.
“Everybody wants stable service. We want public safety. We want education. We want a clean community. We want a good and safe transportation system. We all want low taxes — or most do — and a lot of folks want low density, too.”
Downtown Killeen and north Killeen, landlocked by Fort Hood, have been isolated from growth to the south — effectively abandoned to the extent that development efforts do not involve either area. The heart of downtown is two miles from I-14 with nothing but directional signs alerting visitors to its location, on narrow roads and in economically depressed neighborhoods.
“Downtown’s not going to change overnight,” Shepherd said. “It’s going to take intentional, incremental love. And it needs to be done by the local folks. If you really want to turn downtown around, it’s going to take working with local folks. You’re not pushing anybody out (but) actually working with them to grow their wealth.”
And he’s warned that the challenges downtown Killeen face won’t “go away.”
“The city still has to serve it,” Shepherd said. “People are moving north from Austin. People are looking for grittier neighborhoods. That kind of environment is in huge demand right now, and you can’t build something like that from scratch. There’s people (downtown) that matter.”
