Residents took the opportunity to provide feedback and interact with city staff at Killeen Councilwoman Nina Cobb’s meet and greet on Monday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Approximately seven residents attended the hourlong event, as well as City Manager Kent Cagle, Executive Director of Public Works Jeffery Reynolds and Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble. Councilwoman Mellisa Brown and Mayor Debbie Nash-King also attended the event.
Nash-King spoke on several priorities, including infrastructure and the Killeen Police Department’s new “Killeen Cares” mental health program.
Cagle said that Killeen has been blessed in recent years by an influx in federal monies and other funds such as the sales tax. One program that will see more work in the coming months is Killeen’s solid waste department, which Cagle said is understaffed, at least partially as a result of employees being hired out by third-party solid waste services and other cities.
On solid waste, Reynolds said that he is working on improving solid waste services, but also pointed out that “it’s not just up to city staff to keep Killeen clean.”
“It takes everyone in this room and everyone you know to keep our city clean,” he said.
Resident Heather McNeely, who lives in the city’s “donut hole,” asked if the city was trying to “get rid of country dwelling.” McNeely said that she felt that the city was “forgetting its roots.”
Cagle said the city was not in the process of getting rid of agricultural land, but pointed out that “a series of individual decisions” may lead to a denser environment.
Wayne Duncan said Killeen has a significant number of trees that have the potential to interfere with telephone lines.
Finally, Kimble said that Killeen has seen an increase in crime in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic along with the rest of the nation.
“Now, people want to kill each other over a fight,” he said.
Kimble attributed a portion of the violent crimes to what he described as a overabundance of unlicensed firearms and irresponsible owners.
Kimble admitted that police departments around the nation have struggled to identify the root causes responsible for the increase in crime, but ended his speech by promoting Killeen Cares, a new program that seeks to improve police response to those with mental illnesses or autism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.