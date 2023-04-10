HARKER HEIGHTS — Residents during the last of three town halls hosted by JG Consulting on Monday evening said the next superintendent of Killeen ISD must be a dynamic communicator who’s focused on transparency.
“We are looking for a leader who is an excellent communicator and a relationship-builder, a critical thinker, swift and sound decision-maker (and) a problem-solver,” Stephania Williams said.
About 30 people attended the event at Nolan Middle School.
“The community has a difficult time understanding the scope and the limit of the superintendent’s responsibilities,” Eartha Mason said. “My hopes and aspirations are that you will find someone diplomatic enough and tactful enough. My community really doesn’t understand that, and it will make a big difference. (Otherwise), he will have trouble with the media and the community.”
Killeen ISD officials in March signed a $40,000 contract with JG Consulting to conduct its search for a superintendent to succeed John Craft, whose first day in the same role with Northside ISD near San Antonio was April 4.
“My hope is that we get a superintendent that holds principals accountable and teachers accountable,” Johnny Demeritte said. “One of the challenges is to rebuild trust. The superintendent (needs to be) out in the community articulating his or her view on academic excellence and getting our schools from a ‘C’ to an ‘A.’ But the greatest is regaining trust because people have been hurt by events.”
Consistent with the other two town halls this month, participants were asked questions about their goals and aspirations for the next superintendent, reasons to celebrate the district and the challenges facing it and about what kind of leader they want for Killeen ISD.
“A lot of people highlight the negative,” Dawn Richardson said. “But they don’t see the positive. They don’t see all of the academic scholarships, all of the athletic scholarships, all of the awards that our kids are winning. Those things get drowned out by the negatives that the media is allowing to continue.”
On Monday, Elsie Schiro represented JG Consulting at the town hall.
“We have some amazing, wonderful kids that attend Killeen ISD, from Pre-K all the way to the 12th grade,” TaNeika Driver-Moultrie said. “We have some amazing educators who show up every single day, even on the weekends. We have some amazing principals who don’t just ask you to do it, but they ... will do it. I would say we have a lot of celebrations in Killeen ISD. I don’t see it getting drowned out in the media.”
Williams spoke mostly about the district’s special-education program. But she agreed that “there’s no trust factor.”
“We have some wonderful programs,” she said. “They’re great and we appreciate that. There’s no trust factor. There’s no transparency. You have to let them know you care. We are failing so many beautiful children out there. We don’t do the accommodations. We don’t do the modifications (that) the law states we need to do. We do not do evaluations in a timely manner. We have to work on special education and do the right thing.”
Demeritte said Craft’s successor should “have a spiritual heart,” and Richardson said that person “needs to have empathy.”
“We know that the superintendent has a lot on his plate, or her plate,” Richardson said. “A lot of us may not understand what their job is, but overall to this district, he or she is the biggest cheerleader.”
Killeen ISD trustees are expected to name a lone finalist in June. Meanwhile, residents may complete a survey on the search at www.killeenisd.org/suptsearch. The deadline to participate is Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.