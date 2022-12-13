Trips to the emergency room are never fun, but for many local residents, the largest complaint is the amount of time it takes to be seen by a doctor.
And it doesn’t matter which hospital you go to in the area. Over the weekend, the Herald received a voicemail concerning just that — a resident called in to say that veterans were waiting an average of 11 hours to be seen at the emergency department at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Temple.
Requests for average wait time estimates received different answers depending on what staff you asked at the hospital, in at least one case.
When asked for an average wait time estimate, hospital staff at one area hospital gave different times.
Seton Medical Center Harker Heights spokeswoman Lucy Taylor would not specify a particular time estimate in response to the Herald’s Tuesday request.
“Emergency room wait times vary depending on patient acuity. Like the rest of the state, we have seen an increase in ER visits due to respiratory-related illnesses, including RSV and influenza,” Taylor said in an email to the Herald Tuesday morning. “We encourage everyone to be diligent about washing their hands and staying home from school or work if you are sick and to get a flu shot to help prevent more serious illness.”
Asked once more for a specific time range, Taylor said, “Wait times are dependent upon the level of care needed by ER patients at any given time,” in an email to the Herald Tuesday afternoon.
However, the emergency room staff at Seton did provide a more precise answer.
A Seton emergency room staff member said the wait time Tuesday morning was four hours, “with a bunch of people” waiting in the waiting room.
The Herald was unable to reach AdventHealth Central Texas communications staff Tuesday or Wednesday; however, an emergency room employee at the hospital said the average wait time was also about four hours as of Tuesday morning.
The Herald also reached out to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on Fort Hood and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, but did not receive a response.
Here is what Bill Negron, Department of Veterans Affairs spokesman for the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said in response to the Herald’s wait time inquiry:
“General wait time at the Temple VA is not something that we track as wait times in the Emergency department vary for any Veteran based on a number of different factors such as individual symptoms or medical history, time of day, day of the week and more,” Negron said in a statement to the Herald Tuesday.
The public affairs officer said the Temple VA emergency department sees and treats a “mix” of conditions which, coupled with seasonal illnesses such as RSV and flu, can “lead to increased demand for healthcare services.”
“With prevention in mind — We encourage those who have not already done so to get a Flu Shot,” he said. “Getting a flu shot protects you, your family, and your community. And if you need, you now can safely get vaccinated for COVID at the same time you get a flu shot – one visit, two vaccines. Eligible Veterans can get a no-cost flu shot from a nearby VA clinic or within your community. To find a flu shot near you, visit our VA locator. You can choose a nearby VA facility, or an in-network pharmacy, or an urgent care location. Simply type in your zip code!”
According to TexasHealth.org, patients of high-volume hospitals in Dallas can expect to wait on average 298 minutes, or four hours and 58 minutes, before being admitted. Whereas, the national average is 332 minutes, or six hours and 32 minutes, according to data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
