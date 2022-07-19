Several residents and others took Killeen City Council members to task on Tuesday for not giving them the opportunity to comment on a petition that would decriminalize low-level marijuana possession in the city.
“On June 15, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson made a motion for a public hearing on July 19, and that motion passed, 7-0, by this body,” said Louie Minor of Ground Game Texas — a group of Progressive Democrats advocating for the decriminalization initiative. “Yet, it is not on the agenda for a public hearing. This body owes tonight the citizens an answer on why we don’t have a public hearing. I hope sometime tonight, the council gives that explanation to the citizens.”
Minor is a Killeen businessman and candidate for Precinct 4 Bell County commissioner.
The agenda included under “items for discussion at workshop” the “initiative ordinance petition and process.”
During workshops, no votes may be taken under the Texas Open Meetings Act.
In Killeen, about 1,400 registered voters signed the petition, including Wilkerson and Ramon Alvarez and Riakos Adams, who also serve on the City Council.
Only Wilkerson has responded to the Killeen Daily Herald’s requests for comment, telling the newspaper that “if it goes to the ballot, I’m not opposed to that.”
Julie Oliver, co-founder and executive director of Ground Game Texas, also criticized the council for its handling of how the petition has been presented to voters.
“I’m an attorney and I lead a nonprofit called Ground Game Texas, she said. “Were proposing a ballot initiative for misdemeanor amounts of marijuana. Under the Texas Constitution, Killeen has all the powers of self-governance, except what is specifically taken away by the state. It’s called ‘home rule,’ and home rule cities like Killeen have put the powers in the hands of their citizens. I call it direct democracy.”
She also said the decriminalization measure is “a safe bet for Killeen” and “good policy.”
“It is hugely beneficial for the medical community.”
David Bass, a veteran who has PTSD and a prescription for medical marijuana through the state’s Compassionate Use Program, has addressed the council previously about the petition he signed. He addressed the council again on Tuesday.
“I have really been looking forward to this pubic hearing, Bass said. “I told the Killeen Daily Herald this is how government is supposed to work. But today, I understand instead of a public discussion that you’re going to go behind closed doors. This is not how government is supposed to work.”
Council members took a 10-minute break before entering executive session at 7:20 p.m. Several audience members who showed for the meeting left after City Manager Kent Cagle apologized for the confusion and saying that the petition would be discussed outside of public view.
“I’ll accept responsibility for this,” he said. “But there was no intent to deceive. If you look on the agenda ... there are three public hearings on the agenda but no public hearings tonight. That is next week. I apologize for the confusion.”
Cagle said the closed session was necessary to consult the city’s attorney, Holli Clements.
“Why are you going behind closed doors to discuss our initiative?” Bass said. “Why are you afraid to discuss it in public? What are you afraid of? Why don’t you discuss it right here and now so we the people can hear what you have to say about it?”
Under state law, if enough validated signatures are collected, the council must vote to call an election or decide whether to adopt an ordinance on the initiative.
The draft ordinance for Killeen requires that the city’s “police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses” except in limited circumstances.
The ordinance would apply to possession of marijuana in amounts less than 4 ounces.
“We know usage of cannabis is roughly the same across all demographics, but to date, we have had no explanation of why (Killeen police) target Black and Brown residents for enforcement,” Oliver told the newspaper previously. “A public information request revealed that Black Killeen residents — about 40% of the population — account for nearly 80% of all arrests for misdemeanor possession.”
Ground Game Texas is leading decriminalization efforts in Killeen, as well as in Harker Heights, where it collected enough signatures for a ballot measure in November. That organization has done the same in San Marcos and Austin, with voters of the latter city having approved a ballot initiative to decriminalize marijuana.
And advocates for decriminalization have also gathered enough signatures in Denton and Elgin for ordinance adoption or ballot initiatives.
The council remained in closed session late Tuesday night, where members also were set to discuss “business incentives and economic development negotiations for potential business prospects,” as well as discuss the city manager’s quarterly review.
Matters pertaining to personnel, real estate or legal consultations are allowable exceptions under the Texas Open Meetings Act.
