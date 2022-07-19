LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Several residents and others took Killeen City Council members to task on Tuesday for not giving them the opportunity to comment on a petition that would decriminalize low-level marijuana possession in the city.

“On June 15, Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson made a motion for a public hearing on July 19, and that motion passed, 7-0, by this body,” said Louie Minor of Ground Game Texas — a group of Progressive Democrats advocating for the decriminalization initiative. “Yet, it is not on the agenda for a public hearing. This body owes tonight the citizens an answer on why we don’t have a public hearing. I hope sometime tonight, the council gives that explanation to the citizens.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.