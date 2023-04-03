In the first of a series of town halls hosted by JG Consulting on Monday evening, several residents answered questions about how they’d like the next superintendent to lead Killeen ISD.

“I’d like us to be a ‘B’-rated school district at the minimum,” Harker Heights resident Stan Golaboff said. “I also believe that our special-ed program should be able to attain the highest rating from TEA. And I’d like us to be a little more responsible with our finances, our budget. I’d like to see the district be much more transparent and ethical with its dealing with the public and its employees.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.