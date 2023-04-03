In the first of a series of town halls hosted by JG Consulting on Monday evening, several residents answered questions about how they’d like the next superintendent to lead Killeen ISD.
“I’d like us to be a ‘B’-rated school district at the minimum,” Harker Heights resident Stan Golaboff said. “I also believe that our special-ed program should be able to attain the highest rating from TEA. And I’d like us to be a little more responsible with our finances, our budget. I’d like to see the district be much more transparent and ethical with its dealing with the public and its employees.”
Golaboff is one of 21 people who attended the event at Roy J. Smith Middle School.
“The new superintendent needs to have that skill set in order to help us continue to grow and mature as a district.”
Killeen ISD officials in March signed a $40,000 contract with JG Consulting to conduct its search for a superintendent to succeed John Craft, whose first day in the same role with Northside ISD near San Antonio was Monday.
“The spirit of this conversation is to solicit input and feedback from all of you,” JG Consulting President and CEO James Guerra said. “I think we can have a very candid dialogue. This opportunity ... is to focus on the present and future of KIlleen Independent School District. The ultimate goal for us is to develop a leadership profile that’s inclusive of all your remarks.”
Guerra’s first question was about residents sharing their “hopes and aspirations” for Killeen ISD.
“I would like to see that the district is more streamlined in a few different ways, one being our feeder system,” Danielle Smith said. “The school district is a bit disjointed,” especially in fine arts and athletics.
Another speaker, Henry Perry, said Craft’s successor should represent the entire district.
“(We need to) have a continuous improvement for the overall ratings assessment for TEA,” he said. “We’ve got to show continuous improvement immediately.”
Guerra also asked attendees to share their opinions about “current celebrations” and “points of pride” for the district.
“I think that Killeen ISD supports teachers well,” said Tracy Patterson, assistant principal at Chaparral High School.
Golaboff praised the district’s Early College High School.
“We have a phenomenal program,” he said. “They knock the scores out on all of their tests. It doesn’t matter what economic class they come from. It doesn’t matter what racial background they have. The kids that go to ECHS are very successful.”
Responding to another question from Guerra, Smith said that more focus should be on “fine arts staffing.”
It’s “too low for a district our size,” she said. “We’re not staffing our fine arts as well as we should be. And we don’t have enough bus drivers to cover routes. We don’t have enough bus drivers for field trips. A new superintendent needs to be putting more into how (we’re) going to hire more ... drivers.”
Golaboff offered his opinion.
“The challenge that our superintendent and our school district face (are) low test scores,” he said. “We’re below the state average in every subject for (almost) every grade level. Our new superintendent needs to understand where we’re at. Our kids have the ability. We just need to challenge them. Our teachers have the ability to instruct. We need to empower them.”
And Perry said that Killeen ISD should “be a world-class organization, providing a world-class education to our children.”
Guerra closed the town hall by asking attendees to “elaborate on qualities, traits and characteristics” of the new superintendent.
“The next superintendent needs to have a certificate,” Golaboff said. “We’re the 25th-largest district in the state. We do not have time for our superintendent to be worried about their superintendent certificate. I want an educator — someone who understands what the teachers face in the classroom. “
Craft’s replacement must also be “ethically strong,” Golaboff said.
“You’re going to discover that in the interview process. Make sure you pay attention ... to the ethical standard of the finalists.”
Smith said she wants the next superintendent to be open-minded.
“I would like to see ... a superintendent that’s candid,” she said. “I’d like to see them in the classroom with us sometimes. A great superintendent can visit our classroom for an hour and see what we’re doing and our struggles ... in real time.”
Those who attended the town hall were not allowed to talk about adverse issues in the district, including controversial ones reported in the media.
“(Let’s) refrain from indicting the district for any past issues you may have with KISD,” Guerra said. “This isn’t the time to do that.”
Megan Bradley is the district’s interim superintendent. Trustees are expected to name a lone finalist in June.
Another town hall is scheduled for Thursday at the Manor Middle School cafeteria, 1700 South W.S. Young Drive. The final one is set for April 10 at the Nolan Middle School cafeteria, 1600 Warriors Path in Harker Heights. Both are scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.