With the new year in swing, residents across Killeen are making plans for 2022 — but instead of turning a new leaf, many feel tired.
“To be honest, it doesn’t really feel like the new year,” Aby Ester said. “I was talking to friends of mine and they said it didn’t feel like Christmas either.”
According to Ester, what she most looks forward to is 2023.
“We’ll have to see what happens,” she said.
It was in January of last year that rioters stormed the US capitol, officials instituted fresh lockdowns, and protests erupted in Tacoma, Washington.
Last year left an embittered populous, many of whom had hoped for a fresh start in 2021, but where left sorely disappointed.
Some, like Kennedy Whorton, wish simply for the health of their loved ones. Whorton in particular hopes that his mother will feel stronger in the year to come.
But others, such as Robin Gurung, who operates the Zippo Mart on Trimmier, wonder primarily when pandemic-induced troubles would end.
“With inflation and the supply chain, it’s become more difficult for me to meet the demands of my customers,” Gurung said while gesturing at half-empty shelves. “It’s hard to do that now.”
Akhbar Shah, who helps run the Chill Zone Smoke Shop on Florence Road and is known to his friends as Khan, outlined some of the difficulties brought on by 2021, including an increase in crime.
“There are a lot of things people want,” he said. “Security. I want security.”
Shah, like many, feels uneasy when looking ahead to the new year. And like Ester and Gurung, he wants a more stable, secure life in the coming year.
