About 20 properties on West Jasper and Stephen drives in Killeen are under a boil-water notice following a water line break in central Killeen.
Boil-water notices were issued for the following properties Monday afternoon:
In a news release Monday, the city of Killeen said water crews are working on the line break and will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services have been restored.
"Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred," the news release stated. "Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted."
Once repairs are complete, water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results being available 24 to 48 hours.
