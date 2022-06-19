FLORENCE — “It’s not worth the risk!” one woman hollered during a public meeting on Thursday night regarding a proposal for a chemical manufacturing plant in her rural Williamson County community.
The woman was one of at least 100 people — many donning blue and white North San Gabriel Alliance caps — who gathered in the cafeteria at Florence High School to voice their objections to Round Rock-based Exfluor Research Corporation becoming their new neighbor.
Representatives from both Exfluor and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality were at the 3-hour meeting to answer questions and listen to comments.
“Why did you choose to come here? Why have you chosen to build a plant that requires chemicals brought in on semi-trucks on a county road that’s 25 feet wide?” asked Maude McCormick Allen, secretary of the board of directors for the North San Gabriel Alliance. She and her cousins formed the grassroots organization to oppose Exfluor’s air quality permit application. “How do you propose to protect people from any equipment failures? Your chemicals could be dangerous for anyone around if there were a catastrophic failure.”
The audience erupted into boisterous applause following Allen’s rhetorical questioning. An Exfluor representative stated that employees are HAZMAT-trained (“Hazardous Materials”) and that the facility will have safeguards against such an event.
Monday marks the end of the public comment period, but Allen knows that the battle is just beginning.
“I think that the TCEQ and Exfluor realized how much they are not wanted in this area,” Allen said. “They’re wanting to put this chemical factory in people’s backyards. If we can’t protect this land and the river, who can? That’s why we’re fighting this so hard.”
Why the controversy?
The proposed Exfluor site at 1100 County Road 236 in Williamson County is surrounded by more than 150 “family residences, including historical farms, ranches, and homes, water recreation areas, agricultural lands, and wildlife conservation areas,” according to the North San Gabriel Alliance.
According to the TCEQ’s notice of application and preliminary decision, “the proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds ... The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations.”
Representatives from Exfluor attempted to reassure residents.
“When we started this process two years ago, we had several goals in mind,” said Tyson Railey, who is head of sales and marketing for Exfluor. “Full containment, using the best available control technology and having our own wastewater treatment plant were important. We want to make the least impact on the environment as possible.”
Allen told the Herald on Friday that among her concerns is that the infrastructure is not in place to handle an operation such as Exfluor’s.
“What happens if that truck full of chemicals overturns on our 25-foot rural road and ends up in the ditch?” she said.
What’s happened and what’s next?
Exfluor submitted its application to the TCEQ on July 9, 2021. The agency on Feb. 23 preliminarily approved an air quality permit; since then, resistance has coalesced around the North San Gabriel Alliance.
As of Friday, 3,092 people had signed its Change.org petition to “prevent toxic chemical pollution in the area of the North Fork of the San Gabriel River.”
The TCEQ so far has received 124 comments, four hearing requests and 131 public meeting requests regarding Exfluor’s air quality permit application.
Fourteen people signed up to voice formal comments at the public meeting, according to TCEQ on Friday. The formal comments from Thursday’s meeting will be considered along with the 124 written comments the TCEQ already has received.
“No final decision has been made at this point and no decision will be made tonight,” said Brad Patterson with the TCEQ, who moderated the Thursday night meeting.
After all comments are received, “a written response to all formal comments will be prepared by the executive director and will be sent to each person who submits a formal comment or who requested to be on the mailing list for this permit application and provides a mailing address,” according to the TCEQ in a May 17 notice. “Only relevant and material issues raised during the Formal Comment Period can be considered if a contested case hearing is granted on this permit application.”
People who might be affected by the plant’s operations have 30 days from the end of the public comment period to submit a written request for a contested hearing to the TCEQ.
TCEQ’s commissioners decide whether or not to grant a contested hearing.
