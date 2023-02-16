Bulldozers and trucks with debris were seen working on the remnants of Mak MaMa’s Cafe at the corner of West Rancier Avenue and North Second Street Thursday.

Mak Mama’s Coney Cafe, 103 W. Rancier Ave., officially opened Jan. 16, 2022. Before that, it was a Long John Silver’s restaurant.

Video: What used to be Mak MaMa's Coney Cafe, and before that a Long John Silver's, at 103 West Rancier in Killeen is being torn down.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.