Bulldozers and trucks with debris were seen working on the remnants of Mak MaMa’s Cafe at the corner of West Rancier Avenue and North Second Street Thursday.
Mak Mama’s Coney Cafe, 103 W. Rancier Ave., officially opened Jan. 16, 2022. Before that, it was a Long John Silver’s restaurant.
Workers could be seen moving piles of bricks and stone to waiting trash dumpsters.
A sign bearing the name of Armstrong Construction in Temple has been posted at the corner of the lot.
The company did not immediately return a call on Thursday.
