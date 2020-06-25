What was expected to be a two-day public arbitration hearing for one Killeen police officer ended in one day and the results could take weeks, according to Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.
KPD Sgt. Kyle Perrow is appealing the department’s recommendation that he be demoted to the City of Killeen Grievance board.
Perrow is accused, according to city staff, of using excessive force and arresting a person without probable cause back in 2019 and having similar reports since 2012.
When asked of the particulars earlier this week, Police Chief Charles Kimble made no comment but said the department has always held public arbitration hearings.
“This is part of our transparency and accountability in the department,” Kimble said on Monday.
Cities across the country have a disciplinary appeals process for its police officers and Killeen is no exception.
In Texas, state law lays out the process, which includes allowing officers to appeal any action taken against them by their department.
An officer’s appeal is heard by a “qualified neutral arbitrator obtained from the American Arbitration Association,” according to the state law and “has the same duties and powers as the commission including the requirement that he or she hears evidence and has the same discretion in regard to discipline.”
The arbitrator’s decision can overrule any previous choice made by a police chief or review board.
Miramontez directed the Herald to speak with city officials for further details.
Killeen spokesperson Hilary Shine told the Herald the city does not comment on ongoing personnel matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.