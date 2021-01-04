Two issues set for discussion at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting have recently had city residents expressing concern — and asking questions.
The council is scheduled to discuss a rezoning request by Minnesota-based Oppidan, Inc. to rezone property at 701 East Central Texas Expressway — which formerly housed Gander Mountain — with a conditional use permit.
The permit, supported by Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, would allow Camping World, a national RV dealer, to open an outlet at that location for sales and service of recreational vehicles.
The permit is contingent on several new conditions being met. These include eight more parking spots, light shielding on the parking lot perimeter, and a requirement of the conditional-use permit expiring after 180 days of no activity on the business, and several others.
It is estimated that the dealership could bring about 50 jobs and possibly $40 million in annual sales to the Killeen economy, according to Oppidan. Yet, some on the Killeen City Council have raised concerns about increased traffic in the area. An earlier rezoning request by the company at the same property failed 4-2.
The other controversial issue the council is set to continue discussions on is the proposed Killeen Public Facility Corporation, which is being considered specifically for the initial purpose of the development of a new $51 million apartment complex in north Killeen, as proposed by NRP Group, an Ohio-based developer with an office in Austin. The corporation could be used for additional future projects as well.
A major point of contention for this project, among others, is the 75-year lease, tax free, which NRP would receive for building the project and which some in the Killeen community have said they believe to be unfair to other prospective developers.
Proponents of the project say the new apartment complex — which is slated to have 368 apartment units — will be a boon to north Killeen and could encourage growth and revitalization to Killeen’s aging north side.
“The Public Finance Corporation provides the tax exemption,” City Manager Kent Cagle said by email last month. “Market rates (for each apartment) will vary from $950 per month to $1,500 per month. For the 50% of units that are designated for affordable housing, the rent can be no more than 30% of rent to income.”
The land for the proposed NRP project — near the intersection of Business Highway 190 and W.S. Young Drive — is located in the North Killeen Revitalization Program Area, a city program designed to encourage investment in that area of the city, officials said.
City Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Monday that the most recently completed commercial building projects on Killeen’s north side include the following: the Burger King at 1029 S. Fort Hood St., completed Oct, 21; the Churches Chicken at 1025 N. Fort Hood St. completed Nov 30; and New Life Apostolic Church at 4712 E. Rancier Ave., which was completed on March 27 — all last year.
Today’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.