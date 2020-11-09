NOLANVILLE – Nolanville resident Earl Williams served 30 years in the U.S. Army, achieving the highest non-commissioned officer rank of command sergeant major, and went on to a successful career selling life insurance after he retired from the military.
Then, tragedy struck his family back home in Wilmington, N.C., and changed the direction of his life.
“My sister came down with Alzheimer’s,” the 74-year-old father of two and grandfather of three said. “I brought her out here to live with me, and I took care of her until she passed away.
“I just said there’s more to life than being out there making money. Family is a big part of my life, because I’ve been traveling and away from home for so long. Her husband had passed away and she didn’t have any children, so my wife and I said we were going to make sure she is taken care of.
“When you’re taking care of someone with Alzheimer’s, it’s a 24/7 job. You can’t set your own schedule; you have to go by their schedule. After going through that experience, that’s when I decided I wanted to do more to help other people, especially our veterans.”
Williams, who grew up in a family of four boys and three girls led by a father who worked building roads for the State of North Carolina, started volunteer work after his sister’s death and has become so involved with various volunteer organizations that he was one of eight veterans honored recently for outstanding community service by the Congressional Veteran Commendation Program.
He joined the military right out of high school in 1965, following in the footsteps of two brothers, one who also served in the Army and another who served in the Air Force. At that time, joining the Army all but guaranteed at least one combat tour in the controversial war that killed more than 58,000 U.S. troops.
Despite the obvious danger, Williams said he never had second thoughts.
“None whatsoever,” he said. “I didn’t even flinch. I knew that was part of it when I joined. I knew what I was getting into and what could happen, so it did not bother me at all.”
After basic training at Fort Jackson, S.C., and advanced individual training at Fort Knox, Ky., Williams was assigned to his first duty station in Germany. In April 1969, he was a sergeant serving with the 101st Airborne Division in Vietnam.
“I flew in helicopters as an area observer,” Williams said. “Our job was to go out in the jungle, find the enemy, report to the troops, call in air strikes. It was a pretty dangerous job, because you got shot at every day.”
On June 24, 1969, Williams was aboard a helicopter flying over triple-canopy jungle terrain, scouting for enemy troops, when the aircraft was rocked by enemy fire.
“When we got shot down, everything went blank for a while,” he said. “I can remember some of it, but not all of it. It’s hard to explain. Everything was happening so fast, and then all of a sudden, everything seemed to slow down. I guess my training kicked in, and after we were on the ground, it was like I was doing things in slow motion.
“Medivac was called in. They had to drop what was called a jungle penetrator to pull the wounded out, and then the medics carried us to the field hospital.
“The infantry we were supporting was coming up, and they kept them (enemy) from capturing us. Had we not crashed that close to the unit we were supporting, we were possible candidates for prisoner of war.
“I know it had to be a couple of hours or better, because they had to call in the Medivac and we had to make sure the area was secure for the helicopter to come in and over, and not get shot down.”
Williams, who received a Purple Heart after suffering severe injuries from shrapnel, spent a week or two in a field hospital. He nearly earned a ticket back home, but eventually wound up back on combat duty.
“I can’t remember how long I was in the hospital, but it was long enough for them to evaluate me on whether they were going to ship me back to the United States, or another place they were sending soldiers to recuperate.
“I wanted to stay, because I had a brother in Vietnam at the same time I was there. He was in a different part of the country with the Americal Division, and I wanted to get back into action. I wanted to give some payback.”
Was he able to deliver that payback?
“Oh, yeah,” Williams said. “Most definitely.”
He finished his tour in April 1970 and came home to Fort Hood. Over the next 25 years, he served with such famed units as the 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Armored Division, and 2nd Armored Division, earning promotions all along the way until he reached the top of the heap at E-9 (command sergeant major), a somewhat rare achievement he attributes to “hard work and being dedicated to doing my job, and doing it properly.”
In November 1989, Williams was squadron command sergeant major for the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment assigned to the Out Post Alfa checkpoint along the border between then-East Germany and West Germany, when the heavily guarded border was opened and the historic Berlin Wall began to be dismantled. In July 1990, he became regimental command sergeant major for the 11th ACR in Fulda, Germany, where he remained until coming back to the States in 1994.
A year later, Williams decided to hang up his boots, retiring from the 1st Cav’s 2nd Brigade. He went to work for MetLife for a while, then stepped down to care for his ailing sister, who died in 2004.
Since then, Williams has become more and more involved in a number of veteran service and community organizations including the Area Veterans Council, Disabled American Veterans, VFW, American Legion, and Military Order of the Purple Heart, Hood Howdy, and Rotary Club.
“Caring for my sister was life-changing,” he said. “If anybody ever has to take care of a parent or relative, it really changes – for most of us, maybe not all – where you place your values. It put me more into wanting to volunteer and help others.
“I had saved my money, and my wife worked in civil service as an education counselor at Fort Hood, so I decided there was no use in me being greedy – I can give back to the community. That’s when I decided that I wanted to do more for the veterans. I started volunteering for the Armed Forces E9 Association, and I’m still volunteering there.
“I just enjoy so much giving back.”
While his myriad volunteer efforts occupy a considerable amount of his time, Williams, who has been married to wife Doris for nearly 54 years, also enjoys visiting his kids and grandkids, and even heading out to the lake now and then for a little relaxation.
“I make time now and then to get down there and do some fishing – mostly, I wind up just feeding the fish,” he said, laughing. “They love to see me coming, ‘cause they know they’re going to get fed.”
