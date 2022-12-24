COPPERAS COVE — Angela Owens still remembers the most special gifts left for her under the Christmas tree long ago when she was a girl growing up with five older brothers in East St. Louis, Illinois.
“My Easy-Bake Oven,” she said quickly, when asked about favorite holiday surprises. This was a highly popular working toy oven first introduced in 1963 that used two incandescent light bulbs as a heat source to bake actual miniature cakes in small round pans. “Oh, yes, I made lots of things with that. I’d give my brothers a little slice of cake.”
Owens was born in Chicago and raised 300 miles to the southwest in East St. Louis, just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis, Missouri, and the landmark Gateway Arch monument. After going to college for three years with a plan to go to medical school, she joined the Army in 1993 to help finance the rest of her education.
Instead, she wound up making the military a career and retired from Fort Hood as a sergeant first class in 2018. She was a single mother of two for much of her time in the Army and has been married now for eight years to Frederick, and they share six children together.
During a recent trip back home to surprise her mother on her birthday, Owens talked about some of her best Christmas memories, as well as some of the traditions she carries on today.
“I remember my mom cooking,” she said. “All the different cakes she used to make. We probably had seven or eight different kinds of cake. Sweet potato pies, too, and stuff like that. I helped a little bit, but my brothers, not so much.
“We’d go around the neighborhood looking at all the lights and decorations on Christmas Eve, stay up cooking and playing games.I guess just being with my family is the biggest thing I remember. I think that’s more important now … remembering those days when my dad was still around and stuff like that.”
Like a lot of kids, Owens also loved decorating the family Christmas tree, and putting up holiday decorations is a joy that has never left.
“I get excited for Christmas. I always enjoyed decorating the tree, and I enjoy that now. I love decorating my house for Christmas. My whole house is decorated, inside and out. I have a different tree color every year — with different colored lights. Like, if I get a white tree, then I might decide to do a red tree. I’ve done a red tree, a blue tree, or a gold tree. My little three-year-old nephew wants a blue tree, so I might do another white tree with all blue decorations, and then all blue decorations throughout the house.
“We’re supposed to come back here to St. Louis this year. My older brother wants us to come and do Christmas here at his house. That’s what we are planning on right now, but you still have to decorate your house. I’ll be doing that when I get back.”
Along with that Easy-Bake Oven, there was another special gift under the tree one year that Owens will never forget.
“My Baby Alive doll,” she said, referring to an item first introduced in 1973 that came with a bottle, diapers, and feeding spoon, and could be fed food packets mixed with water. A spoon was inserted into the doll’s mouth, and a lever on its back pushed to have it chew the food, which moved through the doll and wound up in her diaper as plastic waste. In the early 1980s, a million were sold each year.
“The Easy-Bake Oven was the main thing, and then my Baby Alive. Oh, yeah, I loved my dolls.”
