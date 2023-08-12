Police Competiton 2.jpg

Bell County resident Ed Kime, a retired U.S. Army pilot and former Harker Heights police officer, competed recently in the World Police and Fire Games in Canada.

 Courtesy Photo

Bell County resident Ed Kime, a retired U.S. Army pilot and former Harker Heights police officer, brought home two more gold medals recently to add to his trophy case from the World Police and Fire Games in Canada.

This was Kime’s third appearance at the Olympic-style competition that includes thousands of athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and police officers from more than 50 countries around the world competing in 60 sporting events, including track and field, badminton, bowling, swimming, basketball, karate, biathlon, bodybuilding, cycling, flag football, golf, pickle ball, table tennis, volleyball, triathlon, wrestling, and more.

Police Competiton 1.jpg

