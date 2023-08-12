Bell County resident Ed Kime, a retired U.S. Army pilot and former Harker Heights police officer, brought home two more gold medals recently to add to his trophy case from the World Police and Fire Games in Canada.
Bell County resident Ed Kime, a retired U.S. Army pilot and former Harker Heights police officer, brought home two more gold medals recently to add to his trophy case from the World Police and Fire Games in Canada.
This was Kime’s third appearance at the Olympic-style competition that includes thousands of athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and police officers from more than 50 countries around the world competing in 60 sporting events, including track and field, badminton, bowling, swimming, basketball, karate, biathlon, bodybuilding, cycling, flag football, golf, pickle ball, table tennis, volleyball, triathlon, wrestling, and more.
A SWAT team sniper and instructor when he worked for the police department (2012-2020), Kime, a longtime Harker Heights resident who lives now outside the city in Bell County, competed in two long-distance marksmanship shooting competitions and took top honors in both. The games were held July 28-Aug. 6.
“I competed in the 300-meter large rifle — you shoot (at) this four-inch circle from 300 meters (nearly 1,000 feet) — and then there was a competition at three different ranges. There was the 400, 500, and 600 meters. The first one was one distance, and the second was three distances,” the Massachusetts native said.
“I used a Remington rifle that is called an M24. It’s an old military marksmanship sniper rifle. I bought that a few years ago as a retirement gift for myself, and I’ve been using it ever since. If you can imagine a really comfortable hunting rifle, that’s pretty much what it is. The scoring is really complicated, but out of 600 (possible) points, I got 576 points with 11 bullseyes. They do it that way so that if everyone gets the same scores, it comes down to the number of bullseyes.
“The Royal Canadian Mounties had their marksmanship team out there, so … I was surprised I pulled it out this year, man.”
Kime spent 28 years in the military, saw combat several times in the Middle East, then joined the police department, and now works as a flight instructor in Georgetown, just south of Killeen-Fort Cavazos.
Back in 2015, he won a bronze medal for marksmanship in his first World Games, and in 2017, he earned a pair of gold medals. The 2025 games are set for Birmingham, Alabama, and Kime says he plans to be there.
“It’s held all over the world, and the great thing about it is the camaraderie is off the charts, because everyone out there is police and fire,” Kime said. “Everyone gets along really well, and that’s the reason I go.
“Everyone has a knack for something, and shooting is my thing. We have 20 acres and there’s a 300-yard range out here, and I like to go out there and tinker. The thing about long-distance shooting is you have to be really slow and deliberate, and dedicated to doing the right thing all the time. I enjoy the precision of it. At 600 yards, to put (something) almost the size of a pencil into a four-inch circle is really detailed oriented, and I enjoy that.”
Over the next two years, Kime hopes to spread the word about the competition and assemble a team of central Texans to go with him to Birmingham.
“I’d really like to find a way to market it and bring it to more people,” he said. “I really don’t feel that it is marketed enough to where a lot of firefighters and police officers know about it.
“I’m in Central Texas and this is the third time I’ve done it. Other countries are dominating it every year, and I’ve maybe come across one or two other guys from Texas. It’s not just shooting; it’s almost all the same things you see in the Olympics. I’d love to have a team from Bell County go out to the next one to represent central Texas and come home with a bunch of medals around their necks. That’d be great. I know some cops who are fitness freaks and I know a couple who’d do really well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.