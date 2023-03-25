Though it is not the kind of parachuting they are used to, a few dozen retired Army paratroopers jumped out of planes in tandem with members of Skydive Skylark on Saturday in Killeen to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of a major paratrooper operation in Iraq.
“We’re doing free-fall and flying squares,” said Scott Maschek, co-owner of Skydive Skylark. “They flew standard flying, which is very low-altitude, the parachute opens immediately. Plus, they were in their full combat gear. They’re not out there having fun like we’re just out here to have a great time.”
Maschek said that during tandem dives, he and his staff will typically exit the plane at an altitude of around 10,000 to 11,000 feet and free-fall for approximately 5,000 feet.
On Saturday, audible shouts of joy could be heard as the professional skydivers pulled off aerial maneuvers as they eyed the landing zone.
Those shouts of joy are pretty typical, Maschek said.
“Most people only do this once in their life,” he said. “And getting to be a part of that experience ... because they walk in, and most people are terrified. They don’t know what’s going on and they don’t understand what’s about to happen — there’s no way to know until you do it.
“And they get to feel their anxiety and their fear turn into just joy and excitement ... and it’s just an amazing experience to show.”
The retired and veteran paratroopers were all members of the 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, based in Vicenza, Italy.
They were part of the 996 paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade to jump into Bashur, Iraq, on March 26, 2003, as part of Operation Northern Delay. It was the last large-scale parachute operation conducted by the U.S. military.
“We’re just maintaining our heritage,” said Frank Lauer, a retired sergeant major who jumped with the Red Devils, as the battalion was called. “Really, this came together out of a bunch of Texas Red Devil vets out of love for each other and wanting to honor each other, our mission and our fallen.
“We said, ‘Let’s do it.’ So we didn’t have a formal plan.”
A handful of the Red Devils got together a couple of years ago and they wanted to do it for the 20th anniversary of the jump.
“For the 20th anniversary, we just got on the line and then with social media the way it is, it just snowballed,” said Natividad Cruz, who retired in 2015. “And then next thing you know, we’re in Killeen, Texas.”
Killeen is a symbolic location for the jump, Lauer explained.
Though the 173rd Airborne Brigade was based in Italy, it fell under the command of the 4th Infantry Division, which at the time was headquartered at Fort Hood. Before it left Fort Hood for Fort Carson, Colorado, the 4th Infantry Division erected a memorial for its fallen, including those from the 173rd Airborne Brigade who died in Iraq.
“When we get done here today celebrating the jump, we’re going to go over there and we’re going to pay respects to our fallen. I mean, it’s only the right thing to do,” Lauer said. “We toast, ‘Here’s to the people who could be here, and here’s to the people who can’t.”
