Though it is not the kind of parachuting they are used to, a few dozen retired Army paratroopers jumped out of planes in tandem with members of Skydive Skylark on Saturday in Killeen to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of a major paratrooper operation in Iraq.

“We’re doing free-fall and flying squares,” said Scott Maschek, co-owner of Skydive Skylark. “They flew standard flying, which is very low-altitude, the parachute opens immediately. Plus, they were in their full combat gear. They’re not out there having fun like we’re just out here to have a great time.”

