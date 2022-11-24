Editor’s Note: The Herald is featuring area residents this week about their holiday traditions. Look for more features on local residents throughout the week in the Herald.
COPPERAS COVE — Lots of family, food and fun is an apt description of the holidays around the Johnnie Banks home in Copperas Cove, and he would not have it any other way.
“We always turn both (Thanksgiving and Christmas) into a big family event,” said Banks, who spent 22 years in the military and retired as a sergeant first class in December 2019 after 22 years of service, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. “My brothers and his kids are there, myself and my wife, my daughter, my mother, my father lives with me … so it’s a nice, awesome get-together.
“My aunts, uncles all live in Puerto Rico, New York, or Virginia, there’s some family in North Carolina, my youngest brother is in Alaska ... so we’re all over the place, but mother, father, brother, two sisters get together and have a good time.
“We enjoy ourselves. It’s amazing. I really love it.”
Banks, a married father of one, is a self-described Army brat who was born at Fort Bliss in El Paso, moved to Germany for five years, then to Missouri, on to Kansas and Virginia, back to Germany, out to California, and over to Texas, where he graduated from Killeen’s Ellison High School in 1997. He was stationed twice at Fort Hood for a total of nine years and has owned a house in Copperas Cove since 2009.
With a mother from Catalina, Puerto Rico (father is from Brooklyn, N.Y.), Banks says his holidays are always a combination of standard American and Latino traditions.
“We’re a blended family — African-American and Puerto Rican — and I would say one of our biggest traditions,” he said, “is, every major holiday, no matter what, we cook what is called a pernil, which is basically a roasted pork shoulder, seasoned the day before and roasted for four to six hours. It comes out superb — it’s amazing.
“It is customary for us to have one of those alongside a turkey for Thanksgiving and Christmas, every holiday.”
This year, the plan is for the family to gather at Banks’ brother’s house in Killeen. It promises to be a noisy, busy time, but after more than two decades in uniform, spending plenty of holidays in places like Korea and the Middle East, Banks says he will cherish every moment.
“Being away for the holidays makes you appreciate the things you take for granted when you are at home. Something as simple as hugging your family, kissing your wife, things like that. When I came back, I definitely had a better appreciation for everything.
“I know some families argue when they all get together around the table, but we’re not talking politics or anything else. Just enjoying each other’s company. We drink, we laugh, we eat, and we have a good time.
“There will absolutely be football on in the background, and we also make this drink called coquito. It’s coconut with rum and spices … kind of like eggnog but it’s coconut. We’re going to cater from a place called Miller’s. And then, of course, my mother is going to make the pernil, (and) my father’s going to make some peach cobbler or something like that. Everyone will make their signature dish, and we’ll just have a blast.”
As far as what he is going to ask Santa for this year, Banks says he already has everything he needs.
“I’m blessed enough to have put myself in a position where I can kind of be able to get what I want, when I want,” he said. “So, for me, honestly, it’s the gift of giving. Make sure my wife gets what she wants, my daughter, my mother, sisters, brothers. And just being around family.
“In the military, you spend a lot of time away. I can easily say I was a Grinch around the holidays. I was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, for instance, and upon retiring, I just dove headfirst into making sure I’m able to spend time with family. I don’t take it for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.