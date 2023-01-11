A retirement ceremony for Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble is scheduled for Thursday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Kimble has been the city’s police chief for five years.
On the Killeen Police Department’s Facebook page, Kimble was thanked for his “dedication to our department and for your professionalism and service to the (residents) of our community. We wish you all the best and congratulations on your retirement!”
The public event is set for 2 p.m. The Killeen Civic and Conference Center is at 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
