Retirement, justice funds on council workshop agenda

The Killeen City Council will discuss the city employee retirement fund when it holds its regularly scheduled workshop this evening.
Two items related to the Texas Municipal Retirement System are on the agenda to be discussed but not formally voted on. These include an ordinance authorizing 100% Updated Service Credits on an annually repeating basis to the system, and one to make contributions to the system at the actuarially determined rate and remove the statutory maximum contribution rate.
“These items address the TMRS employee retirement funding deficiency issue presented by the city manager to city council on October 6 and 20,” said City Spokesperson Hilary Shine by email.
Among other items, the council will also hold a public hearing on a resolution approving the Interlocal Agreement and application of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant (JAG) for Fiscal Year 2020. This program continues to provide agencies with the flexibility to prioritize and place justice funds where they are needed most. The program award is allocated through an interlocal agreement between Bell County, the City of Killeen, and the City of Temple.
Today’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. inside the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
