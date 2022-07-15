HARKER HEIGHTS — The now retired Harker Heights Chief of Police Phillip M. Gadd, 65, was honored at a retirement celebration Friday after a total of 45 years experience as a law enforcement officer.
The celebration took place at the Saint Paul Chong Hasang Parish Center in Harker Heights, with around 200 people in attendance.
Many city officials, local law enforcement and close friends, as well as Gadd’s family members, attended the event.
Texas House Reps. Hugh Shine of District 55 and Brad Buckley of District 54 were in attendance, as well as representatives for District 31 - Congressman John Carter - and Congressman Roger Williams of District 25, who were unable to attend the event in person.
“Leadership is a key to any organization. If you don’t have good leaders then everyone underneath them will fall,” Shine said. “What we have here is a chief who has led this department well and done a tremendous job serving the city of Harker Heights. ... We extend our best wishes for him and his family.”
Many of Gadd’s co-workers and close friends said they were sad to see him go.
“When I came here five years ago, Phil helped me feel welcome here and connect with the people in the department,” said Harker Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims. “His impact on the department has been felt. It’s been great working with him.”
Gadd received several fun gifts and plaques from different city and state officials as well as a few awards.
Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith gave Gadd the Bright Star of Central Texas memento, a scrapbook of photos throughout Gadd’s career, a Harker Heights cattle branding iron, and the Harker Heightsoploly game.
Harker Heights Police Department Deputy Chief Betiale Hawkins was promoted to the position of interim chief of police on Wednesday.
At the celebration, Hawkins gave Gadd multiple gifts to remember his many years of service with HHPD, including framed achievements and a personalized gun holder. He also gave Gadd’s wife, Lynne, and daughter Melissa each a vase of flowers.
“We as a team — all of our officers — we just want to ay thank you” Hawkins said. “Thank you for being a man of great character and thank you for leading us.”
Gadd served as the deputy chief of police and chief of police for the city of Harker Heights from 2015 to 2022.
During the past 4½ decades, Gadd served more than 14 years with the Killeen Police Department, more than 23 years with the FBI, with eight of those in Central Texas and the last 7½ years with the Harker Heights as deputy chief and chief of police.
His wife, Lynne Gadd, also recently retired from over 25 years of service with the FBI.
In a previous interview with the Herald, Gadd said he and his wife plan to travel and spend more time with friends and family.
