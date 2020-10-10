In this year of late starts and limited crowds, the cherished tradition of Texas high school football is about to get a burst of spirited energy.
Marching bands and dance teams will bring their music, drill and excitement to Leo Buckley Stadium with the start of district football action in a pair of games that include three of Killeen ISD’s four high schools.
On Thursday, Oct. 15, the Killeen High School Roo Band and Kangarettes dance team will make their 2020 debut in a 7 p.m. district matchup against the visiting Belton Tigers.
The next evening, Friday, Oct. 16 features the first game of the season with KISD teams facing one another. Ellison, the visitors and Shoemaker, the home team, face one another in a 7:30 p.m. contest with both schools’ bands and dance teams performing.
The following week, Friday, Oct. 23, the Harker Heights Red Brigade Band and Crimson Belles dance team finally perform in a halftime show in a game against crosstown Ellison.
The Ellison, Harker Heights, Killeen and Shoemaker bands, dance teams and color guards began paging through marching contest routines in the middle of September, roughly two months later than usual.
At an early rehearsal at Ellison High School, Band Director Jeff Smith said this year’s show will be shorter and simpler than usual and that, he said, is perfectly fine.
“We’re just happy to be marching,” he said during one of the band’s first rehearsals.
His students expressed similar gratitude.
Normally, marching band and dance team members begin rehearsing in late July and for 40 years KISD bands have culminated summer preparation with Spirit Spectacular the weekend before the start of school in August. This year has been different.
