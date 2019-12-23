MLK march

Hundreds participated in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Lions Club Park in Killeen. The 2020 march will take place once again in downtown Killeen.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The Killeen Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its annual Martin Luther King Day march on Jan. 20.

The march will take place in downtown Killeen following a program featuring George Harrison, pastor of Waco-based First Baptist Church NBC.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

