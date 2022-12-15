COPPERAS COVE — The holiday season for 25 children from the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas just got a little merrier after they were each given a $200 budget to shop at Walmart in Copperas Cove.
The shopping spree came courtesy of the Robert Griffin III Foundation, an organization that bears the name of a football quarterback who played for Copperas Cove, won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor and went on to the NFL.
Since he is working for ESPN, the quarterback’s mother, Jacqueline Griffin was in town to share in the joy of the season.
“Those smiles mean everything to me and actually watching them when they’re shopping and how they’re so excited to pick out whatever they want and they don’t have to worry about paying for it,” said Jacqueline Griffin, who is president of the foundation.
In groups of twos — and one group of three — the children went around with a staff member through the aisles of toys, video games and clothes.
Some oohed, aahed and exclaimed things such as “OMG” as they pulled boxes off the shelves. The staff members were there to keep track of their budgets. Many of the children jumped into action, snatching things that caught their eye. Others were more cognizant of what they were getting, selecting small, conservative items.
About a month ago, the children were selected on a needs basis, according to Tiana Quick, CEO of Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas.
Not every child has themselves in mind, however.
“Every year, I am humbled by the things they say,” Quick said. “They say they want to buy gifts for their siblings or for their grandmother or for someone else in the family. So, it touches my heart and we are very grateful for the RG3 Foundation and that we’ve been selected to do this because it helps a lot of families.”
This is the second time the foundation has provided the shopping spree. Griffin expanded on what Quick said as an example from a year ago.
“We did have a young kid last year that all of the gifts that he bought for himself, he wanted to donate to other children,” she said. “So, I think that when you have these type of events and people like Robert that grew up in this community that come back and they give back, they’re teaching these kids the importance of giving back and having a giving heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.