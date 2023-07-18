Editor's Note

This story has been edited to correctly attribute a quote made by former councilwoman Mellisa Brown. A previous version of this report erroneously attributed the quote to Mayor Debbie Nash-King.

In a special meeting Tuesday, the Killeen City Council voted to have former Killeen Councilman Riakos Adams fill a vacant seat on the council.

The vote was 5-1 to select Adams for the council member at-large seat vacated by Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, who resigned in May.

TimeToMove

To set the record straight, a friend of mine was interviewed for the vacant City of Killeen councilmember seat. He was never asked to provide a resume, CV, or other documents outlining his qualifications for the position. What magical process was followed to select the best candidate? Never mind the fact, he holds a Ph.D in strategic planning and has 20 years of experience sitting on multiple boards with annual budgets to balance. If the council, which is led by a city manager who was (allegedly) removed from other city programs and a city council who continues to make poor decisions. It is no wonder that friends of the Chamber of Secrets will continue the City of Killeen’s downfall way beyond this budgeting cycle. Strange that it only took less than fifteen minutes for the mayor to convince the other council members to follow like sheep.

Was it me or did anyone else think it was interesting how a swearing-in judge and email selection to Mr. Adams note was conveniently sent two hours before 5:00 pm? To comply with Texas Open Forum Act, were the other 13 candidates notified of this “special council meeting”? How many other candidates feel the same, as my friends does, just being brushed aside without a proper interview or selection process? It appears a transparent selection process with anything but based on good faith. Residents of Killeen will have to once again take the opportunity to kick out more than just one sitting councilmember in the next city-wide elections. Shame on the City of Killeen Counsel!!

Scot

Mr. Segarra said this year is a budget cycle....every year is a budget cycle!

Mr. Solomon is right - the loser in the election should not be the "first alternate" for future appointment because that person's viewpoint and positions were rejected by the voters.

Should not be lost that a white woman was preliminarily selected, then the Mayor told that person - a person I do not know but obviously with business acumen and graviatas - no, we're re-doing the selection.

This is a real PR debacle for Killeen who has as much as said, "we need somebody who will get on board and not rock the boat" as we raise property taxes substantially on the (declining) portion of the city that actually pays.

Garbyguy

So Adams was appointed to a seat on the council. In his only time in front of the voters, he lost. Then he is appointed to a different seat. Wow. Musical chairs...the losers are the citizens of Killeen.

MAJAG89

Just a good Ole boy, never meaning no harm.....

