In a special meeting Tuesday, the Killeen City Council voted to have former Killeen Councilman Riakos Adams fill a vacant seat on the council.
The vote was 5-1 to select Adams for the council member at-large seat vacated by Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, who resigned in May.
Councilman Joseph Solomon was the only dissenting vote. Solomon defeated Adams in May to claim the District 2 seat by a 271-vote margin.
Adams had been appointed to the seat in April 2023 when then-Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash King took over the mayor’s post after then-Mayor Jose Segarra, who was term-limited as mayor, stepped down to run for a council seat. Nash-King was subsequently elected mayor.
The council was in closed session for approximately 18 minutes Tuesday, after which Mayor Debbie Nash-King announced that Adams had been selected
After a short recess, Adams was sworn in by Municipal Judge Kris Krishna. Adams took his place on the dais for the rest of the meeting and immediately began work at the workshop following the special meeting.
During the closed session, Adams told the Herald he had received an email from the city saying he would be considered during the meeting but that was the only contact he had from the city thus far.
“I would be happy if they appointed me, but if they don’t I have other organizations I work with that I can serve,” he said.
Adams showed surprise when the motion was made to appoint him to the city council.
“I’m surprised.” Adams said. “I didn’t win my recent election and I lost by a couple hundred votes, but I still wanted to serve.
“I am grateful but still surprised. Now it is time to get to work and do the work for this city,” he said.
The mayor and others emphasized experience was a key factor in the selection process.
“There is no time for on-the-job learning,” said former councilwoman Melissa Brown, who spoke on the issue during citizen's comments.
“Everything being equal, we look at experience,” Councilman Jose Segarra said shortly before Adams was sworn in. “There’s only one candidate, and everything that’s going on, we’ve only got nine months left (on the District 2 term). We’re in a budget cycle and I think that is a big indicator of why the council has selected Mr. Adams.”
Gabriel Montalvo, who had challenged District 1 Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez in the May 6 election, concurred with the council’s decision.
“I think the council made a very important choice. It was about time and it was needed,” Montalvo said. “The city needed someone with experience to fill that role and I look forward to seeing a united council.”
Adams will serve until the May 2024 municipal election.
The seat has been empty since May 15, when Wilkerson resigned unexpectedly.
Wilkerson sent his resignation letter in the form of an email directly to Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle, according to a copy of the email the city released to the Herald.
“This email is to notify the city of my immediate resignation from my position as Councilman due to unforeseen health and personal issues,” Wilkerson said in the email.
However, the public and Killeen City Council members were not made aware of the council member’s resignation until two days later, on May 17.
The council interviewed 14 applicants for the vacant council position on June 12 and were scheduled to make an appointment the following day.
However, just after the June 13 council meeting began, Nash-King asked that the item about the appointment be pulled from the agenda, saying that she wanted the council to reach “a majority decision” on its choice.
One applicant, Christina King — the daughter of two prominent local real estate developers — had been called by the city the day of the June 13 meeting and asked to attend, and was also sent a copy of the oath of office.
King said she received a phone call from the mayor a few hours later, advising her not to attend, citing “concerns.”
Other action taken during Tuesday’s workshop session of the council included:
- Recommending a possible bond election be moved to fall 2024 due to concerns that it would not pass this fall
- Allocating American Rescue Plan Act money toward the Killeen Nutritional Center and a young adult food program in addition to the potential Oasis Fresh Market being considered for North Killeen.
- Recommending the council approve three people to serve on the board of the homeless non-profit Arbor of Hope.
- Discussion of several airport grants.
(4) comments
To set the record straight, a friend of mine was interviewed for the vacant City of Killeen councilmember seat. He was never asked to provide a resume, CV, or other documents outlining his qualifications for the position. What magical process was followed to select the best candidate? Never mind the fact, he holds a Ph.D in strategic planning and has 20 years of experience sitting on multiple boards with annual budgets to balance. If the council, which is led by a city manager who was (allegedly) removed from other city programs and a city council who continues to make poor decisions. It is no wonder that friends of the Chamber of Secrets will continue the City of Killeen’s downfall way beyond this budgeting cycle. Strange that it only took less than fifteen minutes for the mayor to convince the other council members to follow like sheep.
Was it me or did anyone else think it was interesting how a swearing-in judge and email selection to Mr. Adams note was conveniently sent two hours before 5:00 pm? To comply with Texas Open Forum Act, were the other 13 candidates notified of this “special council meeting”? How many other candidates feel the same, as my friends does, just being brushed aside without a proper interview or selection process? It appears a transparent selection process with anything but based on good faith. Residents of Killeen will have to once again take the opportunity to kick out more than just one sitting councilmember in the next city-wide elections. Shame on the City of Killeen Counsel!!
Mr. Segarra said this year is a budget cycle....every year is a budget cycle!
Mr. Solomon is right - the loser in the election should not be the "first alternate" for future appointment because that person's viewpoint and positions were rejected by the voters.
Should not be lost that a white woman was preliminarily selected, then the Mayor told that person - a person I do not know but obviously with business acumen and graviatas - no, we're re-doing the selection.
This is a real PR debacle for Killeen who has as much as said, "we need somebody who will get on board and not rock the boat" as we raise property taxes substantially on the (declining) portion of the city that actually pays.
So Adams was appointed to a seat on the council. In his only time in front of the voters, he lost. Then he is appointed to a different seat. Wow. Musical chairs...the losers are the citizens of Killeen.
Just a good Ole boy, never meaning no harm.....
