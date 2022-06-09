Freedom Plasma is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house to give people in the Killeen area the chance to tour the state-of-the-art facility and learn more about the need for blood-plasma donations.
The event will be held Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at 4006 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
Plasma is used to create many life-saving medicines and plasma-based treatments, and there is a large demand for plasma worldwide.
“The need for plasma increases between 6% and 8% every year. The United States provides two-thirds of the world’s plasma, and the Killeen Freedom Plasma center helps meet the ever-growing need for plasma,” the company said in a news release. “The center brings an economic boost of approximately $5 million per year to the Killeen community.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, go to www.Freedomplasma.com.
