The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting for Vital Care Family Practice on Tuesday.
“With eight private evaluation areas as well as diagnostic X-ray equipment and laboratory equipment, their highly skilled, friendly providers and technicians are well-equipped to evaluate a wide range of medical conditions,” according to a news release.
The event is set for 4:30 p.m. at 4201 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen. Those who cannot attend may watch the ribbon-cutting at facebook.com/killeenchamber. Contact Raychel Mynarcik, at raychel@killeenchamber.com or 254-526-9551
Staff Report
