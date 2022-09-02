City officials are scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting for a new hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Sept. 12.
“In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) $10.6 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants for multiple airport construction projects, including the construction of a 21,900-square-foot hangar space for aircraft and Aviation office/facility operations,” according to a news release. “Construction began in January 2021 and will hold King Air 200 and Beechcraft 1900 aircraft.”
Speakers at the ribbon-cutting include Mayor Debbie Nash-King, state Rep. John Carter, U.S. Rep. Brad Buckley, CSI Aviation CEO Allen Weh and Airport Director Mike Wilson.
The hangar has been leased to CSI Aviation for the relocation of its regional maintenance facility.
”CSI Aviation is a seasoned air transportation and air charter company founded in 1979,” according to the news release. “CSI has been operating at GRK since 2019 with one aircraft in a temporary hangar and 8-12 employees operating out of offices in the terminal building. With this new hangar facility, CSI anticipates having more than 40 employees, including pilots, medical crews, mechanics, and administration staff.”
Features include six multi-directional hanger doors that can be configured differently, as well as four crew rooms and a locker room to accommodate an on-call aviation team, corporate office space and maintenance repair office space. Also, the hanger can accommodate up to five aircraft for repair, has a state-of-the-art LED lighting and fire suppression system and radiated heating and high value fans epoxy flooring.
The hangar will support the company’s air charter and air transportation solutions for passengers, cargo and medical missions, and will be a centralized maintenance facility and air ambulance base.
The ribbon-cutting is set for 9:30 a.m.
(1) comment
Carter is the US Rep, Buckley Reps in the Texas legislature. [sad][wink]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.