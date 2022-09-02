american airlines

An American Airlines aircraft taxis onto the runway at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

 File | Herald

City officials are scheduled to host a ribbon-cutting for a new hangar at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport on Sept. 12.

“In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) awarded the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport (GRK) $10.6 million in Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grants for multiple airport construction projects, including the construction of a 21,900-square-foot hangar space for aircraft and Aviation office/facility operations,” according to a news release. “Construction began in January 2021 and will hold King Air 200 and Beechcraft 1900 aircraft.”

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Carter is the US Rep, Buckley Reps in the Texas legislature. [sad][wink]

