Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 will hold a ribbon cutting at the Stillhouse water treatment plant at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The event will take place at 10461 Cedar Knob Church Road, on the south side of the lake. Mayor Jose Segarra will be in attendance.
Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1 provides wholesale water service to Fort Hood, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville and 439 Water Supply Corporation. Until the new facility was completed, all of the treated surface water provided to the wholesale customers came from the Belton Lake Water Treatment Plant. The cities of Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove, along with WCID 3 (Nolanville) and 439 Water Supply Corporation provided funds for this facility.
Overall the plant can produce 17 million gallons of water a day to serve central and west Bell County, along with a portion of Coryell County. Killeen owns a portion of about 58% of the $60 million project (10/17ths of the 17 million gallon per day capacity).
The Stillhouse water treatment plant addresses the need for additional treatment capacity for the participating entities.
“Master planning efforts on the part of the District in 2009 and the City of Killeen from 2012 and earlier, highlighted the need for additional water supply to the south and west of Killeen,” said Ricky Garrett, general manager for Bell County WCID No. 1. “Having another water source for the WCID 1 customers means added resiliency and future redundancy for this vital resource.”
The water diverted from Stillhouse Hollow Lake into the treatment facility is made possible through agreements and water rights with the Brazos River Authority. The facility along with a ten-mile, 36-inch pipeline was designed by CDM-Smith of Austin.
Planning efforts began around 2007 for a water treatment facility on Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
