There’s a new place in Killeen to get gumbo, po-boy sandwiches, seafood and other traditional — and nontraditional — Louisiana food.
Cajun Crab & Shrimp Bar & Grill has opened a new location at 1414 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
The Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce welcomes the public to help them celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday.
With one location in Harker Heights, Cajun Crab and Shrimp has expanded in the Killeen area with a second location which opened in December. The restaurant has a variety of options to purchase by the pound including king crab legs, shrimp, crawfish, white clams, baby octopus and lobster, plus much more.
According to a release from the chamber, the restaurant’s “menu has options for whatever you might be craving like burgers and sandwiches. They also have seafood options that are fried and on the grill. Cajun Crab and Shrimp can prepare your meal however you prefer it.”
The restaurant also has a full bar with happy hour specials along with desserts for afterward.
The restaurant’s Facebook page has additional information. Orders may be placed online at https://www.ordercajuncrabsshrimp2.com/.
