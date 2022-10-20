Goodblend

Goodblend's mobile medicinal cannabis dispensary made a stop on W.S. Young Drive at the Killeen Special Events Center Thursday for their "Ride For Your Rights" CannaBus Texas Tour.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The first legal mobile cannabis dispensary in the state of Texas made a stop in Killeen Thursday to chat with residents and veterans about the state’s medical cannabis program.

The “Ride for your Rights” CannaBus Tour, the brainchild of Goodblend, one of three companies licensed to operate in the state of Texas, parked outside the Killeen Special Events Center on W.S. Young Drive offering swag bags and education from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Goodblend

Goodblend patient advocate Terrence Baugh, of Austin, was in Killeen Thursday on the last stop of the company's Ride for Your Rights CannaBus Tour. Baugh said they were in town to educate veterans and residents about the state's compassionate use program, which allows qualified patients to legally be prescribed low quantities of THC.
Goodblend

Lotions, supplements and other low-THC medicinal Goodblend products were on display to educate and galvanize support from Texans during a stop at the Killeen Special Events Center on Thursday morning.

ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.