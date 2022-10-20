Goodblend patient advocate Terrence Baugh, of Austin, was in Killeen Thursday on the last stop of the company's Ride for Your Rights CannaBus Tour. Baugh said they were in town to educate veterans and residents about the state's compassionate use program, which allows qualified patients to legally be prescribed low quantities of THC.
The first legal mobile cannabis dispensary in the state of Texas made a stop in Killeen Thursday to chat with residents and veterans about the state’s medical cannabis program.
The “Ride for your Rights” CannaBus Tour, the brainchild of Goodblend, one of three companies licensed to operate in the state of Texas, parked outside the Killeen Special Events Center on W.S. Young Drive offering swag bags and education from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Killeen was the last stop on the group’s statewide eight-city tour which kicked off on Oct. 4.
Goodblend patient advocate Terrence Baugh, of Austin, said the tour was meant to educate residents about the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP) which allows patients in the Lone Star State with more than 150 different illnesses, including epilepsy, PTSD, and cancer, to be prescribed low-THC cannabis by a doctor.
“There’s this stigma that there’s just a bunch of pot smokers running around,” Baugh said sitting inside the CannaBus RV Thursday. “And, you know, that’s part of marijuana use as well, but the part we’re talking about are children, adolescents, parents, the elderly. I talk to doctors, lawyers, folks who rid themselves of anxiety, depression, need help with their sleep, or to increase their appetite. These are the people I talk to on a daily basis.”
Baugh, a former educator, said he joined Goodblend from a health and wellness background after years of working with special needs students in the education sector.
Over his three years with the company, he said countless veterans have shared success stories of being able to ween themselves off of opiods, or other harmful substances, with the help of legal cannabis.
“This is an issue that affects everybody, and there’s so much more that can be done with cannabis in Texas that it’s so important that people are aware — and I think that’s the big thing,” he said. “Before we even get to the education piece, we need to make sure people are aware that this actually exists.”
Aside from education, the tour included a sale point where qualified TCUP customers could purchase low-THC tinctures, gummies, chocolates, drinks and lozenges.
“We want to make sure all these veterans are aware this program is available to be taken advantage of so everyone is tapped in and can really benefit here,” he said.
U.S. Army veteran David Bass, of Killeen, founder of Texas Veterans for Medical Marijuana, said the times have changed since he was in the military.
“Back when I was in the Army, I was in the Army for 25 years, we had a zero tolerance policy for marijuana,” Bass said standing outside the RV Thursday. “We considered it like taking heroin or methamphetamine. So that’s what we deal with with veterans, especially the older veterans, is that old mindset that cannabis is a dangerous drug like heroin or methamphetamine.”
Bass was there to support Goodblend, a company he said veterans in the area know and love.
“I was prescribed opiods for chronic pain in the Army and I was prescribed psychotropic medications for PTSD, and I became addicted and dependent on those pills and cannabis stopped me,” he said.
On Nov. 8, Killeen residents will have the opportunity to vote to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. Bass said he is sure it will be approved by voters.
“I think absolutely Killeen will pass Proposition A,” he said. “I really have no doubt about that. I think the majority of people in Killeen understand people should not be arrested for possessing small personal amounts of cannabis. That’s old school.”
Austin residents passed a similar decriminalization bill in May.
The first state to legalize medical marijuana in the U.S. was California in 1996. As of today, medical use of cannabis is legal in 39 states, and recreational use is legal in 19 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.