GAS PRICES

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.78 on Saturday, which is 21 cents higher than last week’s average and 7 cents less than it was this time last year, according to AAA.

Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

A lie often has a very short life.

...

...

The liar-in-chief drained our strategic petroleum reserve until it was nearly exhausted.

...

...

That little ploy was followed by purchasing dirty oil from Iran, Venezuela, a couple rogue African nations, and Putin's Russia.

...

...

Truth can be concealed and hushed, but truth longs to be heard,

...

...

This story will soon be expounded upon by the truth tellers among us.

...

...

Once the public verifies truth's assertions, observe closely the actions of the liar-in-chief.

...

...

[sad][innocent][rolleyes]

