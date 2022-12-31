The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.78 on Saturday, which is 21 cents higher than last week’s average and 7 cents less than it was this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Gas prices are up around the country due to rising prices of crude oil, the Denton Record-Chronicle reported Thursday, citing AAA.
The Denton newspaper also reported crude oil futures point downward with rising coronavirus cases in China.
In Killeen on Saturday, Gasbuddy.com users reported the cheapest regular gasoline selling for $2.41 per gallon at Star Mart, 3322 E. Rancier Ave. Walmart at 3400 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, reportedly was selling diesel at the cheapest price point in Killeen at $3.65 per gallon, according to GasBuddy users.
In Harker Heights, gas was reportedly selling at Mobil for $2.69 at 601 E. Central Texas Expressway, according to GasBuddy.com users, but the data was from Friday. The lowest diesel price reported on Gasbuddy.com was at Walmart, 960 Knights Way for $3.85 per gallon, but the data was from Friday. For those with Sam’s Club memberships, it was selling regular unleaded gas for $2.59. Sam’s Club was selling diesel at $3.65 per gallon.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest regular gas was reported as selling for $2.59 per gallon at multiple locations, including 7-Eleven, 2012 W. Avenue B, GasBuddy.com users reported. Exxon/7-Eleven at 2411 E. Business Highway 190 was reportedly selling the least expensive diesel at $3.82 a gallon, users reported.
The lowest-priced gasoline was last reported as selling for $2.59 per gallon at Valero & AAFES on Fort Hood, including 70001 Clarke Road, according to GasBuddy.com. The price of diesel at Valero & AAFES reportedly is $3.75.
The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $2.82, which is an 18-cent increase from last week and 8 cents lower than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $3.20 per gallon of regular gasoline, which is 10 cents higher than last week, according to the AAA website. It is 9 cents lower than a year ago.
(1) comment
A lie often has a very short life.
...
...
The liar-in-chief drained our strategic petroleum reserve until it was nearly exhausted.
...
...
That little ploy was followed by purchasing dirty oil from Iran, Venezuela, a couple rogue African nations, and Putin's Russia.
...
...
Truth can be concealed and hushed, but truth longs to be heard,
...
...
This story will soon be expounded upon by the truth tellers among us.
...
...
Once the public verifies truth's assertions, observe closely the actions of the liar-in-chief.
...
...
[sad][innocent][rolleyes]
