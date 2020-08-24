A third candidate for Killeen City Council has withdrawn from the race.
Placido Juan Rivera submitted his withdrawal form on Monday, according to state records.
Rivera would have been one of 10 remaining candidates running for three at-large council seats.
Two other candidates — Kenny Wells and Elizabeth Blackstone — submitted withdrawal forms earlier this month.
Rivera, whose wife is an Army captain, said that she will be stationed at another post in March. Out of respect for the residents of Killeen and for the electoral process, Rivera said, he decided to withdraw from the race due to the fact that if elected he would only be able to serve for four months.
“That’s not something I would want — to move separately from my family,” he said by telephone on Monday, adding that he currently serves on several city boards and looks forward to doing so through the end of the year.
Remaining candidates in the council race are Mellisa Brown, Nina Cobb, Carla Escalante, Roslyn Finley, Leo Gukeisen, Tolly James Jr., Hugh “Butch” Menking, Edward Skinner, Ken Wilkerson and Rickey Williams. Candidates had until Monday to withdraw from the race and not have their names appear on the ballot, according to state election guidelines.
The municipal election had been slated for May 2, but it was postponed to Nov. 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Late last week, Finley made clear her intention to remain in the race, in the aftermath of questions regarding her past criminal felony convictions — one for aggravated assault in Ohio in 2002, and one for assault causing bodily injury to a family member in Killeen in 2011.
“I’m not a quitter,” she said by telephone last week. “God didn’t bring me this far to quit.”
When contacted by phone on Aug. 18 about her convictions, she indicated that this was a “misunderstanding” and she said her Texas conviction for assault causing bodily injury to a family member had been “thrown out.” With respect to her Ohio conviction, she felt her application to run for a council seat referred strictly to convictions in Texas.
Finley, having filed the paperwork for the council seat on Feb. 7., signed a line on that application that states, “I have not been finally convicted of a felony for which I have not been pardoned or had my full rights of citizenship restored by other official action.”
The Herald sent questions to both city and state officials, asking if Finley is a valid candidate despite her felony past and what would happen if her name remains on the ballot. Neither would say one way or another, and the process to find out could be a complicated one.
Texas Election Code is not clear on what the “released from disability” part of the law means.
“The Texas Secretary of State’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office both released opinions last year that a person’s right to run for office is not automatically restored at the conclusion of a person’s probation term or sentence.
“The phrase ... is somewhat ambiguous and has not been fully interpreted ... by any state or federal court in Texas,” according to a 2019 brief from the Secretary of State’s Office.
The City of Killeen representatives told the Herald on Wednesday that they were “researching the city’s responsibilities should a candidate’s eligibility become questionable,” without citing Finley’s case specifically.
The city did not have any further comment prior to Monday’s withdrawal deadline.
Herald correspondent Emily Hilley-Sierzchula contributed to this report.
