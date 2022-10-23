Name: Juan R. Rivera
Party: Independent (write-in)
Occupation: Insurance Agent
Age: 72
City of Residence: Killeen
Juan R. Rivera, 72, is a candidate for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4, Place 2. He is an insurance agent and former Killeen City Council member. The Herald asked questions of each candidate. Rivera’s answers are below:
1) When you arraign an accused offender, there is a range of bond amounts you can set depending on the crime the person is alleged to have committed. What do you anticipate will be your methodology when determining an appropriate bond amount?
The bond is determined by considering the nature and circumstances of the offense which the defendant is charge with. Other consideration can be taken into account for example; the danger to the public if the bond is granted, and the likelihood the defendant will appear in court.
2) There is a backlog of small-claims cases in Precinct 4 - both places. In July, the Herald reported that the types of cases in Place 2 differ from Place 1. Your counterpart in Place 1 has said that since he was elected, he and your predecessor have disposed of a growing percentage of the cases in the docket. What is your plan to work through the backlog of cases and bring them to a resolution?
Once the JP gets in office the first thing I would do is an assessment of all clams pending and set up a plan where most claims are taking care in a time matter.
3) Justices of the Peace must work with numerous law enforcement agencies at all hours of the day to continue to ensure the efficiency of the court system in Precinct 4. What background or experience do you have that will help you in this regard?
I have plenty of experience in leadership positions and community service. I am retired veteran with 27 years in the service. I also worked as a Police Officer and Criminal Investigator, and as a Deputy Sheriff in Tennessee.
I not only have a great relationship and communication with several law enforcement agencies in our community, but I have also received the endorsement of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Killeen Fire Fighters Association.
4) What makes you the best candidate that people should write in?
As retired military and small business owner, I am invested in this community. I have some experience in the Justice court as prior Police Officer, and as a former City Councilman, I believe I have what it takes to make decisions to better our community.
