Copperas Cove residents awaiting the reconstruction of Pecan Cove Drive in the western part of the city will not have to wait much longer for the project to begin, as it is scheduled to start Monday.
TTG Utilities, LP, based out of Gatesville, will complete the reconstruction, which will begin on the end of the road closest to Business 190 and move northwest toward Freedom Lane, the city said in a news release.
As TTG is reconstructing the road, some areas of the drainage system along the road will also be repaired.
The reconstruction will include new base material, asphalt, curb and gutter, and guard rails to improve safety for motorists traveling on the steep grades of the roadway.
TTG intends to complete the project in a manner that allows for one lane of travel throughout the duration, but proper notice will be given if a complete road closure is required, the city said in the release.
The Copperas Cove City Council awarded the contract to TTG on Jan. 5. The cost of the project is around $1.35 million.
Funding was approved and made available in the FY 2018-2019 Drainage Fund Operating Budget, the city said.
Barring inclement weather, the city anticipates completion of the project will be in mid-January 2022.
The Pecan Cove Drive project is the third contract the city council has awarded to TTG since January 2020, and it is the fourth project overall for the company in the city in that time frame.
TTG was awarded and completed the FM 116 and FM 3046 sidewalk project, and it was awarded the South Meadows Water Line Improvement Project.
Prior to the commencement of the Business 190 Improvement Project, the Texas Department of Transportation announced that TTG would be the contractor for that job as well.
