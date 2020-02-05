A portion of Warrior’s Path from Ute Trail to Hay Meadow in Harker Heights will be closed beginning on Monday, according to Jerry Bark, the director of public relations for the city of Harker Heights.
The road is being closed because of safety concerns as contractors will be installing utility relocation, installation of drainage culverts and widening the road in that particular area.
Warriors Path is the location of the new Nolan Middle School being constructed by the Killeen Independent School District.
