1. Yes. The two locations in Killeen are inconvenient for many of the city’s voters.

2. Yes. The county has plenty of machines to spare. More locations should be added.

3. No. More election workers would be needed, and that might be a challenge.

4. No. Once we’re past the pandemic, wait times for voting will fall dramatically.

5. Unsure. It seems like a good idea, but it likely would involve additional costs.

