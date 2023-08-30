The City of Killeen’s Engineering Division has announced the eastbound lane of East Avenue G will be closed Thursday to Friday for the instillation of fiber optic services in the area.
East Avenue G from North Second Street to North Fourth Street will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting.
