Golden Gate Drive in Killeen will be closed at Clear Creek Road from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today through Friday. The intersection will be reopened after work hours.
Crews will be repairing a segment of the roadway following water main repair work, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Traffic will be detoured to Rimes Ranch Drive, and motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
