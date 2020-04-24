An intersection in central Killeen will be under construction from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays from Monday through May 25, according to a news release from the city.
The intersection of Illinois Avenue and Estelle Avenue will be under construction during that time and will be reopened to traffic after work hours each day.
The closure is for removal and replacement of damaged concrete valley, curb, gutter and sidewalks. Crews must have access to both roadways to complete the work, according to the release.
Traffic will be routed around and through the site during work hours, and alternate routes are advised. Motorists are asked to slow down, use caution and obey traffic control devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.