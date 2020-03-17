The city of Killeen announced that Stealth Lane, from Ivory Lane to Old Farm-to-Market 440, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Water and sewer services are being installed and workers must enter the roadway, said Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine in a news release.
Traffic will be detoured, and alternate routes are needed.
“Motorists are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices,” the release said.
