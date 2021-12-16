Wildewood Drive from Pioneer Trail to Farm-to-Market Road 2410 will be closed to through traffic starting Monday at 6 a.m. for drainage improvements
The road is anticipated to reopen on Dec. 23, weather permitting, city officials said in a release on Thursday.
The drainage improvements to Wildewood Drive will be the first phase of construction. An 8-foot by 4-foot reinforced concrete box culvert will replace the existing box culvert between Pinewood Drive and Ashwood Drive. Then underground storm sewer pipes will be installed along Wildewood Drive to connect to the new box culvert. In the early spring, the subgrade improvements to the street will begin when the ambient temperature increases.
